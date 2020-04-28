Maxim Integrated Reports Results For The Third Quarter Of Fiscal 2020

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reported net revenue of $562 million for its third quarter of fiscal 2020 ended March 28, 2020, a 2% increase from the $551 million revenue recorded in the prior quarter, and a 4% increase from the same quarter of last year.

"Our test operations were impacted in the last two weeks of the March quarter as precautionary measures were implemented to protect employees against the spread of COVID-19. However, solid execution by our manufacturing resulted in March quarter financials within the range of our guidance," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Looking ahead to the June quarter, we expect our manufacturing operations will run at less than full capacity as we continue to safeguard employee health and expedite product shipments for our Medical customers. We anticipate revenue declines in Automotive and Consumer products, and sequential growth in Industrial as well as Communications and Data Center."

Fiscal Year 2020 Third Quarter Results

Based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), diluted earnings per share in the March quarter was $0.59. The results were affected by $7 million in pre-tax special items which primarily consisted of charges related to acquisitions and expenses related to COVID-19 response programs. GAAP earnings per share, excluding special items was $0.61. An analysis of GAAP versus GAAP excluding special items is provided in this press release.

Cash Flow Items

At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2020, total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments were $1.7 billion, down $97 million from the prior quarter.

Notable items included:

Cash flow from operations: $210 million

Capital expenditures: $17 million

Dividends paid: $129 million ( $0.48 per share)

( per share) Stock repurchases: $157 million

Trailing twelve months free cash flow was $744 million. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure and is defined by cash flow from operations less capital expenditures.

Business Outlook

The Company's 90-day backlog at the beginning of the June 2020 quarter was $509 million. Based on the beginning backlog, expected turns and constraints on our manufacturing operations, our results for the June 2020 quarter are forecasted to be as follows:

Revenue: $480 to $540 million

to Gross Margin: 64.5% to 66.5% GAAP (65.5% to 67.5% excluding special items)

EPS: $0.40 to $0.54 GAAP ( $0.43 to $0.57 excluding special items)

Maxim Integrated's business outlook does not include the potential impact of any special items related to restructuring activity, acquisitions, or other business combinations that may be completed during the quarter.

Dividend

A cash dividend of $0.48 per share will be paid on June 12, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 28, 2020.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended





March 28,

2020

December 28,

2019

March 30,

2019





(in thousands, except per share data)



Net revenues $ 561,916



$ 551,070



$ 542,383





Cost of goods sold 195,479



190,546



201,552





Gross margin 366,437



360,524



340,831





Operating expenses:













Research and development 109,091



111,914



107,075





Selling, general and administrative 71,643



76,071



74,116





Intangible asset amortization 756



756



756





Severance and restructuring expenses 523



2,728



1,744





Other operating expenses (income), net 1,077



(1)



—





Total operating expenses (income), net 183,090



191,468



183,691





Operating income (loss) 183,347



169,056



157,140





Interest and other income (expense), net (1,622)



(17)



3,318





Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 181,725



169,039



160,458





Income tax provision (benefit) 20,535



22,989



29,845





Net income $ 161,190



$ 146,050



$ 130,613





Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.60



$ 0.54



$ 0.48





Diluted $ 0.59



$ 0.53



$ 0.47





Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share:













Basic 269,003



270,330



273,221





Diluted 271,579



273,269



276,610





















Dividends paid per share $ 0.48



$ 0.48



$ 0.46





















SCHEDULE OF SPECIAL ITEMS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 28,

2020

December 28,

2019

March 30,

2019





(in thousands)



Cost of goods sold:













Intangible asset amortization $ 3,111



$ 3,111



$ 5,008





Cost of COVID-19 response programs 2,025



—



—





Total $ 5,136



$ 3,111



$ 5,008





Operating expenses:













Intangible asset amortization $ 756



$ 756



$ 756





Severance and restructuring 523



2,728



1,744





Other operating expenses (income), net 1,077

(1) (1)



—





Total $ 2,356



$ 3,483



$ 2,500





Interest and other expense (income), net $ (587)



$ (1,230)



$ (857)





Total $ (587)



$ (1,230)



$ (857)





Income tax provision (benefit):













Impact of U.S. tax legislation (2) $ —



$ —



$ (1,056)





Total $ —



$ —



$ (1,056)





















(1) Includes approximately $0.5 million of acquisition-related costs and $0.5 million of cost related to COVID-19 response programs.



(2) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.





















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(Unaudited)





March 28,

2020

December 28,

2019

March 30,

2019





(in thousands)



ASSETS



Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,638,667



$ 1,720,194



$ 1,654,563





Short-term investments 47,109



63,006



243,864





Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 1,685,776



1,783,200



1,898,427





Accounts receivable, net 378,273



348,342



381,152





Inventories 220,686



223,958



272,832





Other current assets 25,288



23,797



24,358





Total current assets 2,310,023



2,379,297



2,576,769





Property, plant and equipment, net 564,636



571,359



571,955





Intangible assets, net 44,642



48,509



61,036





Goodwill 532,251



532,251



532,251





Other assets 97,383



95,413



61,843





TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,548,935



$ 3,626,829



$ 3,803,854





















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Current liabilities:













Accounts payable $ 83,519



$ 89,449



$ 86,798





Price adjustment and other revenue reserves 111,235



105,237



106,011





Income taxes payable 39,809



38,307



44,179





Accrued salary and related expenses 122,220



94,739



128,365





Accrued expenses 31,143



32,739



33,644





Total current liabilities 387,926



360,471



398,997





Long-term debt 993,663



993,303



992,225





Income taxes payable 434,415



433,743



688,780





Other liabilities 112,988



112,803



61,105





Total liabilities 1,928,992



1,900,320



2,141,107





















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock and capital in excess of par value 267



270



279





Retained earnings 1,632,325



1,737,528



1,672,938





Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,649)



(11,289)



(10,470)





Total stockholders' equity 1,619,943



1,726,509



1,662,747





TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 3,548,935



$ 3,626,829



$ 3,803,854























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Unaudited)





Three Months Ended





March 28,

2020

December 28,

2019

March 30,

2019





(in thousands)



Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income $ 161,190



$ 146,050



$ 130,613





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Stock-based compensation 23,403



24,067



22,820





Depreciation and amortization 24,141



24,087



27,182





Deferred taxes (3,161)



(2,684)



(3,955)





Loss (gain) from disposal of property, plant and equipment 145



113



428





Other adjustments 3,265



5,934



(371)





Changes in assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (23,933)



37,005



(14,323)





Inventories 3,308



12,005



6,123





Other assets (4,710)



(3,377)



3,561





Accounts payable (2,655)



3,602



(13,372)





Income taxes payable 2,174



(5,792)



20,401





Accrued salary and related expenses 27,481



(1,429)



25,938





Other liabilities (857)



(2,116)



1,893





Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 209,791



237,465



206,938





Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchase of property, plant and equipment (17,068)



(13,670)



(21,257)





Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment 97



128



32





Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities —



—



2,939





Proceeds from maturity of available-for-sale securities 15,485



35,146



308,529





Purchases of private company investments (120)



(516)



(770)





Proceeds from sale of private company investments 173



—



—





Other investing activities (50)



(33)



(540)





Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (1,483)



21,055



288,933





Cash flows from financing activities:













Contingent consideration paid —



(8,000)



(1,052)





Net issuance of restricted stock units (11,570)



(7,623)



(9,582)





Proceeds from stock options exercised 7,810



1,338



5,143





Issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase program —



18,535



—





Repurchase of common stock (157,003)



(107,957)



(116,991)





Dividends paid (129,072)



(129,810)



(125,566)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (289,835)



(233,517)



(248,048)





Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (81,527)



25,003



247,823





Cash and cash equivalents:













Beginning of period 1,720,194



1,695,191



1,406,740





End of period $ 1,638,667



$ 1,720,194



$ 1,654,563





Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 1,685,776



$ 1,783,200



$ 1,898,427























ANALYSIS OF GAAP VERSUS GAAP EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS DISCLOSURES



(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended







March 28,

2020

December 28,

2019

March 30,

2019







(in thousands, except per share data)



Reconciliation of GAAP gross profit to GAAP gross profit excluding special items:















GAAP gross profit

$ 366,437



$ 360,524



$ 340,831





GAAP gross profit %

65.2 %

65.4 %

62.8 %



Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

3,111



3,111



5,008





Cost of COVID-19 response programs

2,025



—



—





Total special items

5,136



3,111



5,008





GAAP gross profit excluding special items

$ 371,573



$ 363,635



$ 345,839





GAAP gross profit % excluding special items

66.1 %

66.0 %

63.8 %



Reconciliation of GAAP operating expenses to GAAP operating expenses excluding special items:















GAAP operating expenses

$ 183,090



$ 191,468



$ 183,691





Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

756



756



756





Severance and restructuring

523



2,728



1,744





Other operating expenses (income), net

1,077

(1) (1)



—





Total special items

2,356



3,483



2,500





GAAP operating expenses excluding special items

$ 180,734



$ 187,985



$ 181,191





Reconciliation of GAAP net income to GAAP net income excluding special items:















GAAP net income

$ 161,190



$ 146,050



$ 130,613





Special items:















Intangible asset amortization

3,867



3,867



5,764





Cost of COVID-19 response programs

2,025



—



—





Severance and restructuring

523



2,728



1,744





Other operating expenses (income), net

1,077

(1) (1)



—





Interest and other expense (income), net

(587)



(1,230)



(857)





Total pre-tax special items

6,905



5,364



6,651





Other income tax effects and adjustments (2)

(2,101)



317



7,506





Impact of U.S. tax legislation (3)

—



—



(1,056)





GAAP net income excluding special items

$ 165,994



$ 151,731



$ 143,714























GAAP net income per share excluding special items:















Basic

$ 0.62



$ 0.56



$ 0.53





Diluted

$ 0.61



$ 0.56



$ 0.52





Shares used in the calculation of earnings per share excluding special items:















Basic

269,003



270,330



273,221





Diluted

271,579



273,269



276,610























(1) Includes approximately $0.5 million of acquisition-related costs and $0.5 million of cost related to COVID-19 response programs.



(2) Includes tax effect of pre-tax special items and miscellaneous tax adjustments.



(3) Includes effect of U.S. tax legislation enacted on December 22, 2017.





















Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared under GAAP, Maxim Integrated uses non-GAAP measures which are adjusted from the most directly comparable GAAP results to exclude special items related to the cost of COVID-19 response programs; intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. We defined free cash flow as net cash provided from operations less gross capital expenditures. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to make strategic decisions, forecast future results and evaluate Maxim Integrated's current performance. Many analysts covering Maxim Integrated use non-GAAP measures as well. Given management's use of these non-GAAP measures, Maxim Integrated believes these measures are important to investors in understanding Maxim Integrated's current and future operating results as seen through the eyes of management. In addition, management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in enabling them to better assess changes in Maxim Integrated's core business across different time periods. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with or an alternative to GAAP financial data and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures, even if they have similar names. The non-GAAP measures displayed in the table above include the following:

GAAP Gross Profit Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP gross profit excluding special items allows management to evaluate the gross margin of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization and cost of COVID-19 response programs. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP gross profit excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our revenue generation performance relative to the direct costs of revenue of Maxim Integrated's core businesses.

GAAP Operating Expenses Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP operating expenses excluding special items allows management to evaluate the operating expenses of the Company's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; severance and restructuring, and other operating expenses (income), net. In addition, it is an important component of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP operating expenses excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to evaluate our core business and its direct operating expenses.

GAAP Provision for Income Taxes Excluding Special Items

The use of a GAAP provision for income taxes excluding special items allows management to evaluate the provision for income taxes across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items. Special items include the tax impact of pre-tax special items, significant tax audit settlements, significant prior year tax reserve adjustments, significant tax legislation, and significant non-recurring and period specific tax items, which vary in size and frequency.

GAAP Net Income and GAAP Net Income per Share Excluding Special Items

The use of GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items allow management to evaluate the operating results of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and trends across different reporting periods on a consistent basis, independent of special items including intangible asset amortization; cost of COVID-19 response programs; severance and restructuring; other operating expenses (income), net; interest and other expense (income), net; and other income tax effects and adjustments. In addition, they are important components of management's internal performance measurement and reward process as it is used to assess the current and historical financial results of the business, for strategic decision making, preparing budgets and forecasting future results. Management presents GAAP net income and GAAP net income per share excluding special items to enable investors and analysts to understand the results of operations of Maxim Integrated's core businesses and to compare our results of operations on a more consistent basis against that of other companies in our industry.

"Safe Harbor" Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include the Company's business outlook and financial projections for its fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 ending June 2020, which includes revenue, gross margin and earnings per share, as well as the Company's expectation that its manufacturing operations will run at less than full capacity as it continues to safeguard employee health and expedites product shipments for Medical customers. Further, the Company anticipates revenue declines in Automotive and Consumer products, and sequential growth in Industrial as well as Communications and Data Center for its fourth fiscal quarter. These statements involve risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those forecasted, based upon, among other things, general market and economic conditions, market developments that could adversely affect the growth of the mixed-signal analog market, product mix shifts, the loss of all or a substantial portion of our sales to one or more of our large customers, customer cancellations, price competition and the impact of the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as well as other risks described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 29, 2019 (the "Form 10-K"). The Form 10-K may be found at https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/743316/000074331619000024/0000743316-19-000024-index.htm.

All forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and based on the information available to the Company as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com.

