Maxim Integrated to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) announced today that Bruce Kiddoo, Chief Financial Officer and Randall Wollschlager, Vice President and General Manager of Maxim's Automotive Business Unit will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan 17th Annual Tech Forum at the 2019 International CES in Las Vegas. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:50 a.m. Pacific Time/2:50 p.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast at http://investor.maximintegrated.com/JPMorganTechForum2019. A replay of the audio webcast will be available for 90 days at the same location.

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer, and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at http://www.maximintegrated.com/

Contact:

Kathy Ta

Vice President, Investor Relations

(408) 601-5697

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Investor Relations

Related Links

https://www.maximintegrated.com

