Maxim Integrated's Multi-Phase AI Power Chipset Delivers Industry's Highest Efficiency and Smallest Total Solution Size

Hyperscale datacenter designers grapple with increasing peak power and related higher thermal levels as they boost computing power to take on the rapidly rising demands of AI applications and deep learning. AI systems implemented with the MAX16602 and MAX20790 multi-phase chipset generate less heat compared to competitive solutions. Due to Maxim Integrated's patented coupled inductor technology and monolithic integrated dual-side cooling power stage ICs, power loss is reduced as a result of a 50 percent lower switching frequency. The monolithic integrated approach practically eliminates the parasitic resistance and inductance between FETs and drivers to achieve the industry's highest efficiency.

Space constraints also challenge designers as they seek to boost AI functionality. This chipset enables the smallest total solution size and allows developers to reduce component count and bill-of-materials (BOM) costs. Furthermore, Maxim Integrated's low-profile coupled inductor technology supports higher saturation current per phase compared to a discrete inductor offered by competitive solutions. This allows designers to overcome space limitations by having lower phase count than competitors while also lowering the total cost of ownership.

Highest Efficiency/Lowest Heat and Power Dissipation : Maxim Integrated's patented coupled inductor technology reduces switching frequency by 50 percent, allowing for 1 percent higher efficiency

A decrease in solution size is achieved by reducing output capacitance by 40 percent and providing a solution with lower phase count compared to competitive solutions Flexible: Solution is scalable from 2 to 16 phases for different output current requirements (thermal design current is typically 60A to 800A or more); Low profile (<4mm) coupled inductor is customizable to support multiple form factors such as peripheral component interconnect express (PCIe®) and OCP accelerator modules (OAM)

"The real estate for AI power solutions is becoming limited while the need to provide high power density in a pre-designed small space is more critical. As a result, designers need a scalable solution to customize their design objectives," said Steven Chen , director of business management for the Cloud and Data Center Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "This multi-phase AI power chipset by Maxim Integrated powers AI hardware accelerators such as GPUs, FPGAs, ASICs and xPUs to increase solution efficiency and reduce solution size for different form factors such as PCIe and OAM."

The MAX16602 is available at Maxim Integrated's website, as well as authorized distributors; Pricing available upon request

The MAX20790 is available at Maxim Integrated's website, as well as authorized distributors; Pricing available upon request

The MAX16602CL8EVKIT# evaluation kit for both products is available

EE-Sim® models are available; For details, visit http://bit.ly/EE_Sim_Maxim

