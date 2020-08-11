Maxim Integrated's USB-C Power Delivery Solutions Accelerate Industry Adoption by Cutting Development Time by Three Months and Reducing Solution Size in Half

MAX77958: While USB-C PD systems are capable of meeting the demands of next-generation portable consumer, industrial and medical electronics, compliance to these USB-C specifications requires multiple components and custom firmware that can take several months to develop. The MAX77958 standalone USB-C PD controller saves three months of design, development and testing time with an out-of-the-box USB-C PD 3.0 compliant solution with Fast Role Swap and Dual Role Port (DRP) support. The MAX77958 includes features not typically integrated in traditional USB-C controllers, such as BC1.2 detection and integrated D+/D- switch for legacy USB port support. To enable robust designs, the IC features 28V V BUS rating, CC pin short protection, moisture detection and corrosion prevention.

MAX77962: New USB-C PD systems enable rapid charging of 2S Li+ batteries using an input voltage of 5V to 20V. The MAX77962 integrates high-voltage FETs (30V absolute maximum voltage) capable of delivering 28W of charging power in half the size of other 28W solutions. This buck-boost charger accepts an input voltage range from 3.5V to 23V, supporting USB-C PD as well as legacy USB sources.

The MAX77962 buck-boost charger and MAX77958 USB-C PD controller are suitable for applications such as game players, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR) devices, cameras, wireless speakers, portable printers and handheld computers, as well as industrial equipment and medical devices.

Key Advantages

Robust Design: MAX77958 USB-C PD controller features a 28V V BUS rating, integrated protection against shorting the USB-C Configuration Channel (CC) pins, moisture detection and corrosion prevention to enable robust designs

Wide Voltage Range: MAX77962 buck-boost charger offers a wide input voltage range of 3.5V to 23V supporting USB-C PD; Enables 28W rapid charging of 2S Li+ batteries

Commentary

"Consumer electronics will require more power for features like 5G and 4K video, and the appeal of faster charging will only increase," said Nina Rao , analyst at Omdia. "The USB-C PD standard is remaking the charging landscape with the number of devices capable of USB-C PD expected to almost quadruple from 951 million in 2020 to 4.6 billion by 2024, according to Omdia's recent USB-C report. However, new technologies require new solutions to speed market adoption."



"Rapid battery charging for USB-C devices will alter the consumer electronics landscape," said Bakul Damle , business management director, Mobile Power Business Unit at Maxim Integrated. "The MAX77958 and MAX77962 can help speed these new capabilities to market by helping developers adopt the new USB-C PD standard. Maxim Integrated has done the work of integrating important features and getting USB-C PD 3.0 compliance to shorten our customers' development time by several months. Customers can accelerate their development using our combined MAX77958 USB-C PD controller and MAX77962 28W buck-boost charger evaluation kit."

Availability and Pricing

Samples of MAX77958 are available at Maxim's website for $0.99 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors Samples of MAX77962 are available at Maxim's website for $2.35 (1000-up, FOB USA ); also available from authorized distributors

(1000-up, FOB ); also available from authorized distributors The MAX77958EVKIT-2S3# USB-C PD controller with 28W 2-cell Li-ion charger evaluation kit is available for $80

USB-C PD controller with 28W 2-cell Li-ion charger evaluation kit is available for The MAX77962EVKIT-06# and MAX77962EVKIT-12# 28W 2-cell Li-ion charger evaluation kits are available for $80

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated develops innovative analog and mixed-signal products and technologies to make systems smaller and smarter, with enhanced security and increased energy efficiency. We are empowering design innovation for our automotive, industrial, healthcare, mobile consumer and cloud data center customers to deliver industry-leading solutions that help change the world. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

