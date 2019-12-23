Maxim Shares Winter Reading List: 5 Key Customer Testimonials

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2019 winds down, now is a good time to catch up on some reading, especially articles that can help you understand how other design engineers solved common challenges and met their design goals. Maxim Customer Testimonials highlight companies designing solutions for a variety of end markets, including healthcare, industrial, and the internet of things (IoT).

For insights into how different companies approached—and solved—their design challenges, read the five most popular Maxim customer testimonials of 2019:

Equine SmartBits develops smart sensor-based technology that measures a horse's biometrics through its mouth. By providing real-time vital sign monitoring and analytics on parameters such as temperature, heart rate, and blood-oxygen saturation, the company's solution can transform horse training and improve equine health and performance. Read their story to learn how Equine SmartBits met its requirements for highly accurate, continuous biometric monitoring from bridle bits—and saved several weeks in algorithm development time.

ROJ and Mares teamed up to create a function-rich, wrist-worn diving computer. To be successful, their Genius computer had to provide rich functions, high performance, and long battery life. Read their story to understand how these companies met stringent power, performance, noise immunity, and size requirements while also saving a year in their design cycle and reducing their bill of materials (BOM).

Zivix aims to inspire, educate, and empower musicians by making it easier to learn how to play an instrument and create music. Its electronic instruments include its Jamstik battery-powered, MIDI-capable electric guitar. Read their story to learn how Zivix met its requirements for long battery life and accurate battery state-of-charge (SOC).

Geophysical Technology, Inc. designs autonomous seismic recording technology. Its compact autonomous nodes must deliver high-fidelity seismic signal recordings. Read their story to learn how Geophysical Technology gained a 10dB improvement in instantaneous dynamic range while lowering the power consumption of its nodes.

Radio Bridge designs flexible, long-range wireless IoT sensors for home security, smart city, medical device, and industrial automation applications. Read their story to learn how the company achieved 90 percent lower power, 20 percent longer battery life, and 50 percent smaller solution size.

Visit Maxim's Customer Testimonials page to read more stories highlighting companies around the world.

SOURCE Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.