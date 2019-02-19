Maxim Trubitski The New Teen On The Block Who Coaches How To Make Millions

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Most kids at the age of 14 are most likely playing video games or doing homework. Meet Maxim Trubitski. When he was the age of 14 he was studying business and has since built several sources of income.



Maxim Trubitski is one of the most successful ecommerce drop shippers in the world. As a teenager, he is one of the youngest entrepreneurs in New York City and the world, generating multiple 6-figures a year. Today, he is a philanthropist, world traveler, motivator, and business coach to thousands of students and adults.

https://www.facebook.com/realecommax/ Instagram @ecommax

He has become the youngest official ecommerce guru to start an Inner Circle Mentorship program. This program is aimed at helping young adults ages 13 – 30 achieve the financial freedom that he has today. His teachings have inspired thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs to chase their dreams, and many credit him to their successes.

Maxim has caught attention from Hollywood writer of Robin Hood Men In Tights, jD Shapiro. jD says, "Maxim is the real deal. The entire package all in one. Smart, quick to think, motivating, plays the piano, caring and has a passion to succeed."

He has even bigger plans to give back in the near future. He is in the process of starting his own youth cancer charity organization. He wants to use his marketing tactics to make the world a better place, and has plans to make this one of the biggest charitable events the world has ever seen.

Who would Maxim like to speak with? Besides, jD Shapiro, Maxim wants to share his motivation and how anyone can have success on the Ellen Show, Kelly & Ryan Show, Jimmy Fallon Show, Howard Stern Show, Good Morning America, Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Show, Jordan Belfort and more. Maxim has become a seasoned talk show guest on podcasts, radio shows, print, and TV shows around the world.

One of Maxim's favorite quotes is from marketing expert, Jordan Belfort: "The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullshit story you keep telling yourself as to why you can't achieve it."

To Book Maxim Trubitski for interviews please contact Melissa Morris, (248) 703-9515 or 209599@email4pr.com

Contact:

Melissa Morris

Can We Schmooze PR

248-703-9515

209599@email4pr.com

SOURCE Maxim Trubitski