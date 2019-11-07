Maximize 2019: ServiceMax Celebrates Nine Years of International Field Service Events and MaxChoice Awards Winners

PLEASANTON, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMax, the leading provider of cloud-based software for service execution management, today completed its ninth annual series of Maximize events, bringing together successful service organizations from around the world. ServiceMax also presented the annual MaxChoice Awards at each event, recognizing customers who have implemented field service digital transformation to drive business growth and performance. MaxChoice Award winners demonstrate the positive impact that service execution management software has on industries, employees and society at large. Industries highlighted in the awards include, but are not limited to medical device systems, telecommunications, manufacturing and energy solutions.

2019 events occurred in London, U.K., Chicago, Ill., Tokyo, Japan, and Sydney, Australia. ServiceMax invited industry experts, along with current and prospective customers, to learn first-hand how enterprise companies across the globe have turned to ServiceMax to help them keep assets, systems and logistics up and running while reaping the benefits of increased revenue, higher productivity, improved customer experience, secure enterprise communication, greater safety and better compliance. This year's Maximize events featured celebrity keynotes from Christian Horner, Principal, Aston Martin Red Bull Racing Team, and Mike Rowe, former Executive Producer and Host of the Dirty Jobs television series, discussing the importance of service in our daily lives and the digital tools that enable technicians to keep the world running.

"I've been inspired by our ServiceMax customers, hearing the real-world impact that their businesses have on the lives of people across the globe, every day," said Neil Barua, CEO of ServiceMax. "From delivering lifesaving medical equipment to providing clean energy, we're proud to help our customers keep the world running. Bringing these organizations together to share stories across industries and award our MaxChoice Award winners who are driving powerful business results has been incredible to see."

"It was a pleasure to speak to Maximize attendees about the importance of service, and the future of the field service technician at a time when the industry is changing rapidly," said Aly Pinder, Program Director, Service Innovation & Connected Products, IDC Manufacturing Insights. "ServiceMax has long been at the forefront of change and innovation in service execution management. I congratulate the 2019 MaxChoice Award winners for embracing this change, and I challenge ServiceMax, their customers and their prospects to continue to anticipate and embrace innovation and bold new ideas."

2019 MaxChoice Award Winners Include:

Rookie of the Year Awards, recognizing outstanding accomplishments in an organization's first year of ServiceMax implementation.

ViewRay, maker of MRIdian®, the world's first MRI-guided radiation therapy system that images and treats cancer patients simultaneously.

Mycronic, creator of world-leading production equipment for electronics and display manufacturing.

Communication Excellence Award, recognizing a customer who has enhanced an organization's real-time communication and better-connected employees with Zinc's all-mode communication platform.

DISH Network, one of the United States' largest television providers, with over 12 million subscribers.

"We Keep The World Running" Awards, recognizing customers whose use of ServiceMax is critical to serving customers and helping keep the world running.

Boston Scientific, a company focused on innovative medical solutions that improve the health of patients around the world.

Exide Technologies, a global provider of stored electrical-energy solutions.

Innovation Awards, recognizing customers who have demonstrated an innovative use of ServiceMax on mobile devices, in disconnected environments, or in machine-to-machine or IoT use.

LiftOne, a full-service provider of warehousing solutions for businesses throughout the Southeast United States .

. Hydroscand, a global provider of affordable services and solutions for hoses, fittings, and fluid components.

Tandem, a company that manages over 2,900 subcontracting companies who employ over 5,200 workers across various industries including building services, telco, insurance, and more.

Business Impact Awards, recognizing customers who have realized exceptional business results in the areas of revenue, productivity and field service adoption.

PerkinElmer, a global corporation that delivers unique solutions for the diagnostics, life sciences, food, and applied markets.

Schneider Electric, a provider of energy and automation digital solutions for efficiency and sustainability.

TopCon, a producer of optical equipment for ophthalmology and surveying.

Raving Fan of the Year Awards, recognizing customers who have demonstrated outstanding leadership in field service and have been industry advocates of ServiceMax.

Millipore Sigma, a provider of best-in-class lab materials, technologies, and services offering a broad portfolio of over 300,000 products.

Metso, provider of equipment and services to the mining, recycling, oil, gas, pulp, and paper industries.

Project Excellence Awards, recognizing customers who have excelled in the quality delivery of a ServiceMax project implementation.

FedEx, a multinational delivery services company, providing rapid, reliable distribution to over 220 countries.

Johnson Controls Al Salem, a leading air conditioning and refrigeration partner in Saudi Arabia .

