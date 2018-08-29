MAXIMUS to Administer the California LifeLine Program

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MAXIMUS (NYSE :MMS ), a leading provider of government services worldwide, announced today that it has signed a new contract with the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) to administer the California LifeLine Program. The $36 million base contract is projected to run 30 months. There are two additional one-year contract extension options which would bring the total contract value to $65 million. The contract was awarded through a competitive solicitation process by the California Department of Technology (CDT) on behalf of the CPUC. MAXIMUS expects to launch operations in January.

The California LifeLine Program provides discounted home phone and cell phone services to qualified households. The California LifeLine discounts help consumers lower the cost of their phone bills. The scope of work as the California LifeLine Administrator includes eligibility determination, call center services, web-based enrollments and document intake and processing.

"This contract is a natural extension of the eligibility capabilities we deliver across a broad range of government programs. We are excited to apply our expertise to assist residents in accessing affordable phone service options and to serve as a trusted partner to the CPUC on this important program," commented Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more information on California LifeLine, visit californialifeline.com.

