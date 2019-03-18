Maxonrow Blockchain to Launch in Taiwan, Targeting Asia's Digital Economy Market

Maxonrow's Global CEO Mark stated, "Blockchain technology has become an influential force in the FinTech industry. Not only is blockchain present in digital financial exchanges, but it's also gradually being adopted by the general public, transportation services and in other areas, creating a more convenient and new way of living. In contrast to countries like Europe or the United States where the blockchain industry is mature, Taiwan has the advantage of being a blockchain-friendly market regarded as Asia's Media Center. For this reason, we can't underestimate the growth potential it has. Maxonrow has chosen Taiwan as its anchor point to enter the Asian market and wishes to collaborate with Taiwan's government authorities and business corporations. Through Maxonrow, governments, businesses, and societies are connected with the real economy through blockchain technology."

Maxonrow has the Right Mix of Secure, Cost-Effective, Efficient and Regulatory Compliant Blockchain Solutions

Security Token Offers or STO is most commonly used in the international blockchain market. Maxonrow came up with an improved solution, the world's first True Asset Issuing, or TAI mechanism. It ensures the True Asset tokens issued by the Maxonrow blockchain are transparent and traceable, fortifying the credibility and reliability of user transactions.

Maxonrow's CEO of the Asia Region Jin said, "The key technical aspect of Maxonrow is its state of the art KYC mechanism. Aside from providing businesses and societies a more transparent and reliable financial transaction method, it can effectively assist governments in digital financial management, resulting in the prevention and elimination of financial crimes from happening."

Maxonrow has landed partnerships with Far Eastern Air Transport, National Taiwan Normal University ASIS POP Research Center, MusicBravo, MU Global Holding Limited, Red Star, TeaCoin, FansDAQ, and Huafu Group. In addition, Maxonrow is working on numerous projects related to the academic sector.

Maxonrow's CEO of Asia Region Jin stated, "When it comes to Maxonrow KYC is not only limited to governments and businesses, we're also seeking to expand to cooperate with society and academic sectors. The agreement with NTNU ASIS POP is to utilize their expertise in industry-academic cooperation in adopting real-world application of Maxonrow KYC Blockchain technology." Director of NTNU ASIS POP Dr. Ho-pu Lee adds, "ASIS POP is proud to be Maxonrow's academic partner. We want to promote Taiwan's music industry by employing blockchain technology that can provide complete assurance of the intellectual property rights of artists. "

Representatives of United Nations Organization Show Their Support

Maxonrow's Global Launch Event will be attended by guests from Taiwan's industrial, political and academic sectors. Also showing support for the event is former WOGC-UNSDGs Vice President Andrey Abramov and Vice Secretary General Muleta Tembo, "Godfather of Chinese Securities" Jing-sheng Guan, former Thailand Minister of Education Wiboon Shamsheun, and many other key figures from around the world.

"This Maxonrow Global Launch provides an opportunity for beginning dialogue and debate with all sectors of society crucial for making the Block chain technology further develop. We look forward to engaging powerfully with the rapidly growing global community of blockchain thought leaders to responsibly apply this transformative technology to achieve profound social impact in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. So let us join together to ensure that our partnership forged at this Launch, with support of Governments and other actors, brings better lives to those who have been left behind in the current world economy. And to the Maxonrow team, I wish every success in your work which holds so much promise for our future," said Andrey Abramov, Vice President of the World Organization of Governance and Competitiveness.

About Maxonrow

Maxonrow is a safe, secure and regulatory compliant decentralized platform for everyone, everywhere. Through Maxonrow, governments, businesses, and societies are connected with the real economy through blockchain technology.

For more information, please visit: www.mxw.one

SOURCE Maxonrow

Related Links

http://www.mxw.one

