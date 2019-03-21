Maxonrow Invites Developers to Build their Own Wallet

TAIPEI, Taiwan, March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxonrow is inviting the global developer community to participate in its Maxonrow Community Wallet Contest. Through the contest, participants will get a unique chance to become a part of the Maxonrow Developer Community and have their work featured in their upcoming official wallet release.

Up To 5,000 USDT Reward for Developers

Signing up to the contest is now available through the contest page and submissions will be accepted starting April 24th. Consequently, the winners will be announced on May 15th. The first place winner will receive 5,000 USDT, the second place winner 4,000 USDT and the third place winner will receive 3,000 USDT. There are also two spots for fourth place which will receive 2,000 USDT each and ten consolation prices at 500 USDT each. The contest submission date is subject to change depending on the number of applications submitted.

The Maxonrow Community Wallet Must Be Developed using the Maxonrow Beta SDK V1.0

Maxonrow is asking participants to build a wallet that can run on both iOS and Android, preferably developed using an UI Framework and have excellent user experience navigation.

The wallet must be built using the Maxonrow Beta SDK V1.0 available for download on the contest landing page. In addition, the Wallet App needs to have at least the following functions and features: Wallet Creation (protected by PIN/Password/Fingerprint), basic KYC, get free Token (Faucet), Wallet Account Summary, ability to send and receive tokens, a transaction history, and user profile. Any additional wallet features will be a bonus point.

Maxonrow is Looking for Developers to Stand a Chance to Become a Part of Their Team

"We would like to invite talented and passionate developers with creativity to join our Wallet contest, and stand a chance to be part of our excellent team," said Carlo Chung, Maxonrow's Technical Director. He added "participants need to add a source code submission via public GitHub repository link with readme.md (Build, Installation, Run), all libraries used must follow Open Source License (GNU, MIT, etc.) and if you want bonus points, provide us both APK download link and test flight link (or either one)."

About Maxonrow



Maxonrow is a safe, secure and regulatory compliant decentralized platform for everyone, everywhere. Through Maxonrow, governments, businesses, and societies are connected with the real economy through blockchain technology.



For more information, please visit: www.mxw.one or the contest landing page: https://mxw.one/walletcompetition/

