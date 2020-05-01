Maxor Announces Rebranding Of Maxor Specialty Pharmacy

Maxor Executive Vice President of Operations, Suzanne Hansen, said the renamed specialty business aligns the company's mission and approach to patient care. "Even though our teams have operated seamlessly over the years, bringing us together under one name strengthens our identity in the marketplace," she said. "One organization with one mission to serve patients with highly complex conditions ... now all under one name."

Patient outcomes backed by data are the foundation of Maxor Specialty Pharmacy's philosophy. "Combining the highest level of clinical practice and best in class analytics is fundamental to our business. Within our specialty Centers of Excellence, our clinical pharmacists manage our patients not just via empathy and skill, but also with patient-specific, clinically relevant insights from our data analytics team," said Mike Einodshofer, RPh, MBA, Chief Pharmacy Officer at Maxor.

Maxor Specialty Pharmacy has provided specialty pharmacy and home infusion therapy services since 1986, addressing patient care with a personalized high-touch approach of managing specialized and complex conditions with high service levels to both patients and providers. It is accredited by both URAC and ACHC for specialty pharmacy services and the Joint Commission for infusion services. Maxor Specialty Pharmacy's tenured clinicians provide services to patients across all 50 states. It is one of the only two pharmacies in the US with access to every medication used to treat cystic fibrosis

Vice President of Specialty and Infusion, Jessie Heaton, PharmD, MBA, stated, "The new, united Maxor Specialty Pharmacy demonstrates our commitment to create an experience for our patients, which enables us to pursue our mission of improving outcomes every day."

Maxor Specialty Pharmacy's new name is effective May 1, 2020.

About Maxor

Maxor is transforming the pharmacy industry to create healthier lives through purposeful engagement across Pharmacy Benefit Management, Pharmacy Management, Specialty Pharmacy, 340B, and Rebate and Formulary Management. The company puts people first and is committed to providing outstanding service across all aspects of its business. Maxor's goal is to create innovative solutions to manage pharmacy costs and improve clinical outcomes. For more information on Maxor, please visit www.maxor.com.

