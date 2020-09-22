Maxor Chief Pharmacy Officer, Michael Einodshofer, officially becomes Chairman of the Board during NASP 2020

As NASP's Chairman of the Board, Michael will be responsible for leading the Board of Directors and working with NASP staff supporting the organization's goals of promoting patient care, improving pharmacy practice, and advancing fair legislative and regulatory policies.

"We have witnessed the practice of pharmacy change so dramatically over the past 2 decades as specialty pharmacy takes center stage. NASP stands to support efforts that promote an environment with vibrant, fair, and competitive pharmacy practice standards," said Michael. "Higher standards lead to a higher chance of a patient succeeding on these breakthrough specialty therapies. Specialty must become synonymous with pharmacy – taught in our schools, understood in our political circles, and valued by all."

During his tenure at Maxor, Michael has led product and service innovation for the MaxorPlus and Maxor Specialty business units, including MaxorPlus' award-winning mobile engagement platform, myMaxorLink™. Prior to joining Maxor's leadership team, Michael held leadership roles at Walgreens Boots Alliance and UPMC Health Plan.

"Michael is recognized nationally as one of the premier thought leaders in the Specialty Industry. His leadership has helped transform Maxor's technology, analytics, clinical programs and the overall patient experience. I look forward to the significant contributions Michael will undoubtedly have as Chairman of NASP," said Mike Ellis, Chief Executive Officer of Maxor.

Maxor shares Michael's and NASP's commitment to bringing pharmacies, providers and patients together to deliver better value, increase access to care and improve health.

About Maxor

At Maxor, we're transforming the pharmacy industry to create healthier lives through purposeful engagement across Pharmacy Benefit Management, Pharmacy Management, Specialty Pharmacy, 340B, Rebate and Formulary Management, and Pharmacies. We put people first and are committed to providing outstanding service across all aspects of our business. Our goal is to create flexible and innovative solutions filled with inspired possibilities. Maxor National Pharmacy Services. Driving Transformation Together. More information on Maxor can be found by visiting www.maxor.com.

About NASP

The National Association of Specialty Pharmacy is a 501(c) (6) trade association representing all stakeholders in the specialty pharmacy industry. Members include the nation's leading specialty pharmacies, pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers, GPOs, distributors and more. With over 100 corporate members and 1,200 individuals, NASP is the unified voice of specialty pharmacy in the United States.

