MaxorPlus partners with Sempre Health to lower patient out of pocket costs on prescription drugs

AMARILLO, Texas, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxorPlus, the 2018 award winning PBM ranked highest for overall customer satisfaction, and Sempre Health, the leading technology platform for behavior-based healthcare pricing, today announced a program to make medications more affordable. The program lowers a patient's out of pocket cost at the pharmacy when chronic disease medications are taken properly.

This program leverages Sempre's proprietary Dynamic Discount platform to reduce patient cost in real-time at any pharmacy across the country. Enrolled members receive refill reminders for certain chronic disease medications via text message– and are rewarded with a discounted copay at the pharmacy if the medication is refilled on time. Each enrolled member may save several hundred dollars per year through the program.

"Partnering with Sempre Health provides an important way MaxorPlus is leveraging mobile connectivity to drive higher-quality PBM outcomes," said Mike Einodshofer, Chief Pharmacy Officer, MaxorPlus. "Sempre's technology allows us to financially reward members in real time for properly managing chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart failure. This exciting new program will result in lower out of pocket costs for our members and better chronic disease outcomes."

"Sempre's partnership with MaxorPlus means improved affordability and access for patients across the country," said Anurati Mathur, co-founder and CEO of Sempre Health. "We look forward to augmenting Maxor's commitment to seamless technology with our SMS-based dynamic discount programs, focused on improving outcomes and engagement for those who need us most."

MaxorPlus is a market-leading Pharmacy Benefit Manager that is pioneering the use of analytics and technology to identify intervention opportunities to engage members in new ways.

Founded in 2015, Sempre Health designs point-of-sale dynamic discounts and SMS-based engagement to incentivize healthy behaviors.

