Maxtech Advances Brazilian Vanadium Exploration Plan

Maxtech Ventures Inc. (CSE: MVT) (Frankfurt: M1N) (OTC: MTEHF) ("Maxtech" or the "Company") announces it is moving forward with its Brazilian vanadium exploration initiatives.

Maxtech has existing vanadium claims in Northern Brazil and has engaged Daniel Geyerhahn Garcia, CEO Goldmen Resources Brazil to liaise with the in country team and to lead the exploration plan that will identify further potential vanadium mineralization deposits in other Brazilian areas of interest where the Company has established high-grade manganese assets. Mr. Garcia has be been an active CEO for 5 years in the mining sector focused on gold exploration. He has also worked in the State of Amazonas and Pará in other projects and organized teams specialized in the development of the Ouro Apuí and Tapajós project. He also has experience in Mineral Research, Green Field Projects, Licensing environmental, DNPM (ANM) procedures among others.

Maxtech is currently in discussions with several groups who are interested in certain joint-venture exploration opportunities within the Company's vanadium claim portfolio. This strategy aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and then exploring them in joint-venture funded partnerships. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of global vanadium prospects and has numerous strategic relationships.

Maxtech's two vanadium claims were submitted to the Departamento Nacional de Produção Mineral (DNPM) in Brazil on July 20th 2018. The total areas of interest are 3500 hectares and they are located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil, which is roughly 250 km southwest of Salvador and 813 km northeast of the capital of Brazil in Brasilia near the city of Maracás.

The claims are next to the producing Maracás Menchen Vanadium Mine and the Campbell pit deposit being developed by Largo Resources, which is a Toronto-based strategic mineral company focused on the production of vanadium flake, high purity vanadium flake and high purity vanadium powder.

Peter Wilson said, "In the current mining climate, joint-venture partnerships will be key to success with global assets. Daniel being on the team in Brazil will be a tremendous asset to the Company's vanadium acquisition and exploration strategy."

About Maxtech Ventures Inc.

Maxtech Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based diversified industries corporation focused primarily on manganese mineral properties.

