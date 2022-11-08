MaxVal Augments IP Services Team, Increasing Customer Growth and Satisfaction

Building a Team of IP Industry Leaders and Experts to Fill Market Void

LOS ALTOS, Calif. , Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVal Group, Inc. ("MaxVal"), one of the leading end-to-end intellectual property product and solutions providers, has been attracting the industry's most experienced IP services professionals over the past year to enhance customer growth, satisfaction, and service breadth.

MaxVal started the Services expansion last year with the hire of Stuart Recher, who serves as the President of the Services Division. Stuart brings to MaxVal over 25 years of IP leadership experience, having previously held senior positions at Clarivate, CPA Global, and Thomson Reuters.

MaxVal has expanded its leadership team, adding several well-known industry leaders to key areas of the business. Paula Stone joined the team as Vice President of Country Law and Renewal Services, bringing to MaxVal and our customers over 25 years of IP renewal management and experience. Kelly McNulty, who previously led the IP Admin business for Clarivate, was appointed as the Sr. Director, Client Success, for leading and managing customer adoption of MaxVal's products and services. Stephen Joy, LEAN Six Sigma Black Belt with deep IP operations experience, joined as Director, IP Administrative Services, to lead the paralegal and docketing teams' rapid expansion.

With these leaders on board, MaxVal has added close to 100 IP paralegals and other IP professionals to the team, to continue delivering the highest quality service during a period of increasing growth. Last year also saw the expansion of MaxVal's offerings in Europe, in order to serve the growing demand for IP management and service solutions in the region. To support its business growth, MaxVal has also expanded its office in Noida, India, which now serves as the services team's main hub. The new office accommodates over 100+ employees and will be expanding further to support MaxVal's continued growth.

MaxVal currently works with over 700+ customers, including the world's leading organizations and law firms, to manage their IP management needs. The organization offers on-demand services across the entire IP lifecycle, including IP renewals, paralegal, docketing, patent drawings, recordal, and search services.

Reflecting on their partnership with MaxVal, Carla Callis, National IP Practice Group Manager at Eversheds Sutherland LLP, said, "We have been working with MaxVal for two years and have received exceptional IP legal services and support. MaxVal cares about the work we do. They have gone beyond meeting basic needs and are dedicated to providing a high level of client services and support so we can reach our strategic and operational goals."

Speaking on the growth plans, Stuart Recher, President of Services Business at MaxVal Group, Inc., said, "We are uniquely positioned to capitalize on opportunities in the intellectual property industry. The steps we have taken reflect our commitment to building trusted relationships with our customers. We're confident in our ability to combine powerful software with services expertise; we will be able to solve both common and the toughest IP challenges for our customers."

D. Bommi Bommannan, CEO of MaxVal Group, Inc., added, "We continue to remain focused on our commitment to deliver the highest quality IP services to our customers. The expansion of our business demonstrates the trust and confidence customers have placed in us. Along with the experts we have added to our team, we will continue to invest further to enhance the quality and efficiency of the world-class experience our customers desire and deserve."

