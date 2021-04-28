MaxVera Wellness Announces New Partnership With One of the World's Top Supplement Manufacturers

SALT LAKE CITY, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxVera Wellness today announced its partnership with Nebo Manufacturing and Intermountain Nutrition that was officially finalized on April 7, 2021. Based in Payson, Utah, Intermountain Nutrition, which makes products for some of the world's most iconic and household name brands is the parent company of Nebo Manufacturing which primarily focuses on CBD-related products. MaxVera is currently one of the leaders in private and white label nano supplementation and has been selling their products worldwide for the last three years with consecutive year-to-year growth of 500%.

Their partnership will include MaxVera Wellness moving their nano laboratory from its current 12,000 square foot facility in American Fork, Utah to a 23,000 square foot facility in Springville, Utah owned by Intermountain Nutrition. Intermountain Nutrition will manufacture all of MaxVera's non-CBD-related formulas for vitamins, minerals, lotions, creams, and other supplements from its 150,000+ square foot facility based in Payson, Utah. Research and development for custom formulation orders will be done at both locations.

Due to this increased capacity and multimillion-dollar tooling, MaxVera can significantly lower pricing, improve turnaround times by more than 50%, while also being able to rapidly scale the production of highly advanced proprietary nano nutraceuticals. As part of the partnership, new gummy machinery has been purchased to bring all gummy manufacturing in-house along with building out a logistics and shipping center to cater to MaxVera's customers. MaxVera Wellness will still keep their Midwest logistics and fulfillment center in Kansas City that also doubles as their sales headquarters.

"We could not be more pleased to partner with such a winning team of proven world-class leaders in manufacturing," said Chris Hines, Co-Founder and President, of MaxVera Wellness. "It will dramatically further our ability to facilitate the growing needs of our global distribution channels while giving our clients the confidence that their products are being produced in some of the most state-of-the-art facilities in the industry."

Combined Manufacturing Capacity

18 Million Gummies Per Month (100M a month expected by the end of first quarter 2022)

900 Million Capsules Per Month

10 Million Tinctures Per Month

22 Million Stick Packs Per Month

14 Million Beauty Cream Products Per Month

10 Million Powdered Canisters Per Month

12,000 Liters Of Nano Water Soluble Bulk Cannabinoids Per Month (Fully set up by the beginning of third quarter 2021)

Certifications Available

FDA Registered

cGMP

Certified CCOF Organic

NSF International

Kosher

Hallal

Contact Information

Company Website: https://maxverawellness.com

Contact Details: David Horner

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-844-629-8372

Company Website: https://www.intermountainnutrition.com

Contact Details: Kyle Mauldin

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-801-788-4350

Company Website: https://nebomanufacturing.com

Contact Details: Tony Struh

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-801-610-1061

