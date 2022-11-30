MAXWELL LEADERSHIP AMPLIFIES THOUGHT LEADER EXPERTISE THROUGH NEW PUBLISHING IMPRINT

ATLANTA, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Leadership, in conjunction with Forefront Books, has launched a new imprint, Maxwell Leadership Publishing, as part of their overall mission to provide the tools and support that empower leaders to create powerful and positive change in themselves, their organization and the world.

"Maxwell Leadership Publishing gives us another outlet to add value to leaders who multiply value to others," said Mark Cole, CEO of Maxwell Leadership. "'A New Kind of Diversity' offers helpful direction for this moment in leadership, and is a wonderful book to launch Maxwell Leadership Publishing."

The first book under the Maxwell Leadership imprint will be "A New Kind of Diversity" by Dr. Tim Elmore releasing October 25, 2022. For the first time in history, up to five generations find themselves working alongside each other in a typical company. In "A New Kind of Diversity," Elmore explains how organizations can make having multiple generations in the workplace a competitive advantage.

Additional authors publishing on the Maxwell Leadership imprint include bestselling authors Jeff Henderson, Don Yeager, and Valerie Burton, along with Maxwell Leadership CEO Mark Cole. John C. Maxwell's "16 Laws of Communication" will release in March 2023 on the Maxwell Leadership imprint.

"I've worked with John Maxwell for more than 20 years, beginning with 'The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership,'" said Jonathan Merkh, president and publisher of Forefront Books. "It is an honor to be involved in this next step of Maxwell Leadership and help advance John's strategic plan to leave a legacy of the written word."

About Maxwell Leadership:

Maxwell Leadership is grounded in the values-based leadership principles of world recognized leadership authority, John C. Maxwell. The company has nearly five decades of growing leaders around the world through millions of books sold and practical leadership principles used by everyday people, major corporations, and national governments alike. A team of internationally recognized thought leaders, including John Maxwell himself, share time-tested principles and new wisdom at the forefront of values-based leadership. More than 40,000 Maxwell Leadership Certified Team Members multiplying the leadership capacity of those around them, exponentially increase the company's ability to change the world for the better.

About Forefront Books:

Founded by industry veteran, Jonathan Merkh, Forefront Books is a unique publishing company that caters to the most successful men and women in their respective fields – the thought leaders, the visionaries, the pioneers, the business owners and the entrepreneurs who have a compelling story to tell – and delivers a world-class end result from a team which has helped create more than sixty New York Times best-sellers, including six number one bestsellers.

