Maxwell Technologies Announces Participation in the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXWL) announced today that Dr. Franz Fink, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, New York. The presentation is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 16 beginning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

More information about this event, including a live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investors.maxwell.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the live webcast ends and will be accessible for approximately 90 days following the conference.

About Maxwell

Maxwell is a global leader in the development and manufacture of innovative, cost-effective energy storage and power delivery solutions. We have developed and transformed our patented, proprietary and fundamental dry electrode manufacturing technology that we have historically used to make ultracapacitors to create a breakthrough technology that can be applied to the manufacturing of batteries. Our ultracapacitor products provide safe and reliable power solutions for applications in consumer and industrial electronics, transportation, renewable energy and information technology. For more information, visit www.maxwell.com.

Investor Contact

Kimberly Tom, CFA, +1 (858) 503-3368, ir@maxwell.com

SOURCE Maxwell Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.maxwell.com

