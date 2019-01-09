Maxwell Technologies to Showcase Ultracapacitor Systems At Key Q1 2019 Grid and Utility Events

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: San Diego-based Maxwell Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXWL), a leading developer and manufacturer of energy storage and power delivery solutions, today announced it will be exhibiting at two key grid and utility conferences this quarter. Meet and speak with Kim McGrath, Ph.D., MBA, Maxwell Technologies senior director of technical marketing and business development. She will be available onsite for interviews.

What: Maxwell will showcase two ultracapacitor subsystems for grid energy storage: the Grid Energy Storage System (GESS) and the Grid Cell Pack (GCP). These highly scalable products deliver reliable, fast-responding, long lifetime storage in grids and microgrids. Both products address the growing need for power-intense grid services, and are designed to stabilize voltage and frequency, firm renewable power output, provide bridging and ramping services and improve generator response. The GESS and GCP can be deployed as stand-alone energy storage systems or in combination with other energy storage assets.

When and Where:

DistribuTECH – February 5-7 , Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Booth #10829, New Orleans, Louisiana

– , Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, Booth #10829, Learn about Maxwell's ultracapacitor solutions for grid energy storage and download a complimentary pass to DistribuTECH here.

Energy Storage Europe – March 12-14 , Messe Dusseldorf, Hall 08B , Stand # 8BC16, Dusseldorf, Germany

Why: Maxwell introduced two first-to-market grid and microgrid ultracapacitor systems in June 2018 to address the power gap caused by increasing renewable energy generation and frequency deviances in the grid. Combined with a global decline in traditional fossil-based energy sources, new energy storage resources must respond faster, cycle more frequently and support grid ancillary services to ensure grid stability and resiliency. Learn how Maxwell grid energy storage solutions deliver reliable and cost-effective energy storage for utility grids and microgrids.

