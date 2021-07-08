MaxWise Platform Ranked Among Most Secure in Industry

"This test proves what we've been claiming all along - that we've spared no effort on the security of our infrastructure, and therefore also on the security of our clients' funds," said Maxwise's spokesperson. "If there's one thing we will never compromise on, it is that. We've always done our best to provide the most optimal trading experience for our clients, with no concessions. We're proud of this achievement, and we promise to keep working hard to earn our users' trust every day."

Peace of mind, the key to successful trading

Studies show that the year of the pandemic has witnessed not only a rise in cybercrime volume, but also in its diversity and sophistication. As many people were left with no choice but to seek income online, digital scammers and thieves have become more clever, thus making online trading much riskier. That's why this data should not be taken light-heartedly by traders, whether novice or professional. MaxWise's ability to meet the highest standards of safety these days reflects on the company's professionalism and commitment to its clients.

"It's not just about our reputation as a brand," added the spokesperson, "it's mainly about our customers' success being a top priority. If our traders don't flourish, there's no way for us as a business to develop. This approach is what has got us to where we are today."

About MaxWise

Founded in 2020 with the goal of bringing new perspectives to the world of online trading, MaxWise is already recognized as one of the pioneers of the new age of cryptocurrency trading. All customers enjoy the same benefits, regardless of their deposit size, since one standard account is offered to all traders. The intuitive platform is accessible by all traders around the world, and more information regarding its security protocols can be found on the company's website.

