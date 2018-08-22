Maxx Builders awarded Holiday Inn Express in Austin, TX

"Hospitality projects are our niche market and we are excited to expand our services regionally to Austin, Dallas and San Antonio. Through our innovative approach to managing hospitality projects we have quickly become the leading construction firm in the hospitality sector," Harris Khan, President of Maxx Builders said.

Maxx Builders specializes in hospitality, multi-family, retail, tilt-up industrial structures gas stations, and more. The firm opened their office in Dallas in quarter 4 of 2017 and opening there new office in the heart of Austin Texas with headquarters in Houston, TX.

"Our expansion into these new markets are a result of our excellence in delivery of hotel projects," said Harris Khan.

Maxx Builders processes are cutting edge with significant integration of technology in all departments from supervision, procurement, quality control and scheduling.

About Maxx Builders

Maxx Builders provides a full range of commercial construction – from pre-construction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build. The company manages projects along the Texas Region with its headquarters based in Houston, TX . Through our continuous improvements Maxx Builders has quickly become commercial construction industry leader in Texas region. It was inducted in 2017 and 2018 Inc. 5000 Fastest growing companies and was also named Largest Houston-Area Commercial Contractors by Houston Business Journal.

