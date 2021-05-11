May 11th - 18th: TERC Hosts 7th Annual STEM for All Video Showcase Event: COVID, Equity & Social Justice, Funded by the National Science Foundation

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Researchers, practitioners, policy makers, informal educators, and parents interested in enhancing STEM education are invited to take part in a free, interactive, 8-day video showcase event, showcasing federally funded projects to improve STEM and computer science education. All are welcome to view, discuss, and vote for favorites from May 11-18.

The online event, https://stemforall2021.videohall.com, provides an opportunity to hear how programs across the nation have addressed the challenges posed by COVID and related school closures, particularly in underserved communities. Over 1,100 presenters and co-presenters have come together to share 287 3-minute videos. More than half of the presentations address racial or gender inequities and provide strategies to broaden participation and quality experiences for students of all ages, from the youngest elementary students to those pursuing graduate degrees. Collectively they provide a comprehensive introduction to the creative work being done across the nation to improve STEM education in both formal and informal environments.

"While we have all attended many online events this past year, this one stands out in terms of its depth, breadth, and opportunities to interact with the presenters and other visitors from across the globe" said Joni Falk, Principal Investigator of the Video Showcase and Co-Director of the Center for School Reform at TERC.

"It's a brilliant format: the best of the country's STEM education work, distilled into 3-minute videos with non-jargon, insights, and examples, as well as a community of thoughtful, constructive people engaged in discussion," said Sue Allen, Senior Research Scientist at the Maine Mathematics and Science Alliance, and past presenter in the Video Showcase. "Anyone can get a quick overview of the current landscape as well as find gems to follow up on in more detail. It was like the ideal poster session, but easier to navigate, and you can participate from home."

Visitors to the site can filter the presentations by grade level, organization, state, keywords, or audience type to find those of greatest interest. In addition to discussing the videos, all visitors can vote for their favorite presentations. At the end of the event, presentations that received the most votes will be identified as "Public Choice" winners.

While most of the projects presented are funded by the National Science Foundation, there are also presentations from projects funded by 8 other federal agencies, including ED, NASA, NIH, NOAA, IMLS, US Dept. of State, ONR, and USDA.

Last year's STEM for All Video Showcase is still being accessed, and to date has had over 87,500 unique visitors from 181 countries.

The STEM for All Video Showcase is hosted by TERC, in partnership with: STEMTLnet, CADRE, CAISE, CIRCLS, STELAR, CS for All Teachers, NARST, NCTM, NSTA, NSF INCLUDES, and QEM. The Showcase is funded by a grant from the National Science Foundation (#1922641).

To learn more about the Showcase and to watch the project videos, visit http://stemforall2021.videohall.com

About TERC and Its Mission

TERC is a nonprofit in Cambridge MA dedicated to making high quality STEM experiences accessible to all. At the frontier of theory and practice, TERC's work encompasses research, content and curriculum development, technology innovation, professional development, and program evaluation. TERC has a passion for social justice and strives to create a level playing field for all learners, reaching more than three million students every year. To learn more, please visit www.terc.edu.

The STEM for All Video Showcase is funded by NSF #1922641. Opinions expressed on this site are those of the contributors and not necessarily those of the National Science Foundation.

