May is Bladder Cancer Awareness Month

"Approximately 550,00 cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year around the world, including nearly 81,000 in the United States," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "It is important for men and women to understand the signs, symptoms and their risk of developing bladder cancer and to ensure they're getting reliable health education and information from sources like the Urology Care Foundation."

Risk factors for bladder cancer include gender, age, race and genetics. About one in 100 men and one in 400 women will be diagnosed with bladder cancer, globally. Bladder cancer is the sixth most common cancer in men and 17th most common cancer in women. Cigarette smoking is the number one risk factor for bladder cancer.

Visit the Urology Care Foundation's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram platforms for free bladder cancer resources, including fact sheets, podcasts, videos and more.

The Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and aims to support and improve the prevention, detection and treatment of urologic diseases through research and education. Visit www.UrologyHealth.org to learn more about bladder cancer and order or download free patient education materials in English or Spanish.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic patient and clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has nearly 22,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

SOURCE American Urological Association and Urology Care Foundation

Related Links

http://www.auanet.org

