May River Capital Names Francois Marti to the Board of Directors of NSL Analytical Services

CHICAGO, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- May River Capital , a private equity firm that helps lower middle-market industrial businesses grow and thrive, has named Francois Marti to the Board of Directors of NSL Analytical Services , a May River Capital platform company. Marti, a highly experienced Testing, Inspection, Certification, and Compliance (TICC) executive, brings deep industry leadership and knowledge to the Board of NSL Analytical Services, a leading independent commercial materials and analytical testing business.

Previously the Chief Operating Officer for the North American region of global TICC company, SGS, Marti has nearly two decades of senior executive level experience across the industrial services sector, including within aerospace, medical device, infrastructure & construction, energy, and specialized manufacturing. He also served as CEO of FCA Services, the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles services company.

"We are delighted to welcome Francois to the NSL Board of Directors. We look forward to his contributions as a new independent director and are excited that he has chosen to partner with us," said Patrick St. John, a Principal of May River Capital.

"Francois is joining as we continue to drive investment in NSL's scientific capabilities and talent. We expect Francois to apply his deep experiences to the Board and bring a fresh perspective as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver the highest quality service possible to our customers," said Ron Wesel, CEO of NSL Analytical Services.

"I am excited to join the NSL Board of Directors," stated Francois Marti. "I look forward to working alongside my fellow Board members and company management to support the growth vision of building a world-class network of independent testing laboratories," Marti added.

About May River Capital

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, May River Capital is a private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle-market industrial growth companies, including precision manufacturing, engineered products and instrumentation, specialized industrial services and value-added industrial distribution businesses. The firm is investing out of its second institutional fund of approximately $300 million, which was closed in December 2019. For more information, please visit www.mayrivercapital.com .

About NSL Analytical Services

Founded in 1945, NSL Analytical is an independent commercial materials and analytical testing business providing services to a diverse array of customers and end markets where testing speed, accuracy, quality control, and consistency are mission critical to operations and compliance. NSL serves over 1,700 customers globally from two laboratories located in Warrensville Heights, Ohio. For more information, visit www.nslanalytical.com .

