Maya Rockeymoore Cummings Endorsed by Black Women for Positive Change

BALTIMORE, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives representing Maryland's 7th Congressional District, is honored to announce an endorsement for her candidacy by Black Women for Positive Change. Black Women for Positive Change is a national policy-focused network of predominately African American women and "Good Brothers" from States including: California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Nebraska, New York, Texas and Virginia.

"I'm honored to receive this endorsement from Black Women for Positive Change," said Maya Rockeymoore Cummings. "I know this organization and their great work – both here in the Baltimore region and in cities across the nation – so I am especially humbled to have earned their endorsement. We have shared priorities for our community and we both believe our people deserve better than the status quo," added Cummings.

"I have known Dr. Cummings for several years and have witnessed her outstanding leadership in government, and the private sector," said Danyell Smith, Chair, Baltimore Chapter of Black Women for Positive Change. "She is passionate and humble, yet she is a fighter where she needs to be in the halls of the U.S. Congress and for her Baltimore Community. Dr. Rockeymoore Cummings overlooks the messy noise of campaigning and focuses on what drives policy and legislation. It is because of her approach that I, as well as our organization—Black Women for Positive Change, are proud to endorse such an amazing woman who can definitely hold her own in the U.S. Congress and can take Baltimore into the next phase of Elijah's 'Vision.'"

Black Women for Positive Change, is a national civic, volunteer network dedicated to (1) Strengthening and Expanding the American, Middle/Working Class, with focus on the African American Community, (2) Changing the Culture of Violence in America, and the World; and (3) Creating Opportunities As Alternatives.

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings is a candidate for U.S. Congress. Her vision of HOPE for Baltimore City, Howard County, and Baltimore County includes: Healthy and safe communities, Opportunities for youth, Prosperous families, and Equitable development. Maryland's Democratic primary will take place on June 2, 2020.

