MayaData to Accelerate OpenEBS and Container Attached Storage Market with $26 Million Investment

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MayaData, the company behind the leading Container Attached Storage (CAS) solution for Kubernetes called OpenEBS, announced today it will receive a $26 million investment from new and existing investors to further accelerate product development and adoption and improve its ability to deliver global support to enterprises, governments and service providers. The participating firms include AME Cloud Ventures, DataCore Software and Insight Partners, a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software.

MayaData software and services turn Kubernetes itself into a data layer, boosting the productivity of small teams building data centric applications while freeing enterprises from the risks and costs of data and cloud lock-in. The investment validates the momentum MayaData has achieved for OpenEBS. Weekly downloads as measured by container pulls of OpenEBS increased by more than 500% during 2019. Customers now include companies such as Bloomberg, a recent winner of the CNCF End User Award, chosen by its peers in recognition of major contributions to the cloud native ecosystem.

Insight is participating via DataCore Software, a portfolio company and a leader in software-defined storage, who will also be contributing IP, personnel and additional assets. Insight Partners has made investments in leading container and Kubernetes technologies, including Veeam, Aqua Security, JFrog, Docker, Tigera, Armory, Mirantis and others. With this technology partnership, MayaData will be able to harness DataCore resources that have served the needs of more than 10,000 customers for data storage for business-critical applications. Proven capabilities like continuous data protection, advanced mirroring, and performance optimizations will augment MayaData products.

Evan Powell, co-founder of MayaData and CEO said: "We are very excited to be working with DataCore and Insight Partners to deliver data agility to users worldwide. In addition to further investments in OpenEBS and the broader CNCF ecosystem, this transaction allows us to take a huge leap forward in serving enterprises, service providers and governments worldwide."

"MayaData has become a trusted partner as we have grown our use of Kubernetes for data-centric workloads," said Zach Dunn, CISO and Senior Director of Platform Operations at Optoro, a global leader in reverse logistics. "This investment in technology and expertise gives us more confidence in our decision as we believe it will further develop MayaData's capabilities and leadership in the space."

"We believe containers are the future of modern applications and we see a clear acceleration of adoption of Kubernetes and related technologies by companies of all sizes," said Jeff Horing, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Insight Partners. "Persistent storage with advanced data services are a requirement to move more tier-1 applications to these platforms. This is why we are confident in our investments in this space and that with our and DataCore's support, MayaData's growth strategy will become the storage and data management technology of choice for Kubernetes users."

As part of this investment, MayaData announced that Don Duet, former CIO of Goldman Sachs and Jay Kidd, former CTO of NetApp and Brocade Communications, have joined the company's advisory board that also includes Frank Slootman, CEO of Snowflake and former CEO of ServiceNow and DataDomain, as well as other technology industry and community leaders.

About MayaData (www.mayadata.io)

MayaData, the data agility company, offers software to accelerate the building and operations of stateful applications on Kubernetes based clouds, whether on-premises, on public or hybrid clouds. MayaData customers achieve per team autonomy, end to end visibility, and organization wide control and other benefits by leveraging OpenEBS and other open source components. Customers and users relying on MayaData software and services include Comcast, Bloomberg, Arista, Orange and Optoro.

About DataCore

DataCore Software delivers the industry's most flexible, intelligent, and powerful software-defined storage solutions for block, file and object storage, helping more than 10,000 customers worldwide modernize how they store, protect, and access data. The company's comprehensive product suite, intellectual property portfolio, and its unrivaled experience in storage virtualization and advanced data services, position DataCore as the authority on software-defined storage.

About Insight Partners

Insight Partners is a leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software companies that are driving transformative change in their industries. Founded in 1995, Insight currently has over $20 billion of assets under management and has cumulatively invested in more than 300 companies worldwide. Insight's mission is to find, fund, and work successfully with visionary executives, providing them with practical, hands-on growth expertise to foster long-term success. Across its people and its portfolio, Insight encourages a culture around a core belief: growth equals opportunity. For more information on Insight and all its investments, visit www.insightpartners.com or follow us on Twitter @insightpartners.

