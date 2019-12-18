Mayapada Healthcare Group named Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayapada Healthcare Group was recognized with the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year award at the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards banquet held at The St. Regis Singapore on 14 November.

Norazah Bachok, Analyst, Best Practice, Asia-Pacific, Frost & Sullivan noted that Mayapada's exceptional ability to identify and meet customers' unmet needs, best-in-class healthcare facilities and continuous investments in state-of-the-art technologies has laid a strong foundation for robust growth in the coming years.

The company's strong commitment to improving its current services and processes for patients has been their key differentiator. It actively learns from other successful hospital groups and consistently deploys advanced technologies for better healthcare services. Additionally, the company has always focused on the importance of preventive health and stresses the importance of regular health screenings and early diagnosis. The company has been offering competitively priced premium healthcare services, which cost 5% to 10% lower than other market participants, allowing it to continue building patient loyalty and trust in the future.

"Amid increasing patient expectations for high-quality healthcare services, Mayapada has been effectively enhancing its services through innovative healthcare solutions at a competitive price. Mayapada's continuous investment in high-end technology equipment and systems has improved the quality of care and patient experience, driving a customer-centric approach in its organization," she added.

"It is our honor to be presented with the 2019 Frost and Sullivan Indonesia Emerging Hospital of the Year Award. This award serves as one of the major milestones that Mayapada Healthcare has achieved this year. In line with our vision to be the leading hospital renowned for its professional and quality services, Mayapada Healthcare endeavors to be the best provider of a one-stop-service solution in the medical industry by ensuring reliable and competent service is readily available to all Indonesians," said Jonathan Tahir, Group CEO Of Mayapada Healthcare.

The recipients of the annual Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best Practice Awards were identified based on in-depth research conducted by Frost & Sullivan's analysts. The award categories offered each year are carefully reviewed and evaluated to reflect the current market landscape and include new emerging trends. The short-listed companies were evaluated on a variety of actual market performance indicators which include revenue growth; market share and growth in market share; leadership in product innovation; marketing strategy and business development strategy.

About Mayapada Healthcare Group

Mayapada Healthcare is one of the business pillars within the Mayapada Group (which was founded by Dato 'Sri Prof. Dr. Tahir in 1986). Mayapada Healthcare consists of 4 hospitals and 3 clinics, namely Mayapada Hospital Tangerang, Mayapada Hospital South Jakarta and BMC Mayapada Hospital Bogor. Mayapada Hospital has been accredited to pass PARIPURNA by KARS in 2018 and received a BKKBN award. It has operated 11 (eleven) Centers of Excellences, which include: Neuroscience Center, Uro-Nephrology Center, Cardiocascular Center, Gastrohepatology Center, Oncology Center, Orthopedic Center, Obstetrics & Gynecology Center, Immunology & Pulmonology and Internal Medicine Center, Pediatric Center, Polyclinic 1 (Dermato Aesthetic Center) & Polyclinic 2 (Eye Specialist, ENT, Clinical Nutrition, Andrology and Mental Health).

