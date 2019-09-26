Mayer Brown Named Global Law Firm of the Year by GlobalCapital at 2019 Global Derivatives Awards

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that it has been named "Global Law Firm of the Year – Overall" at GlobalCapital's 2019 Global Derivatives Awards. This is the highest distinction at the Global Derivatives Awards.

GlobalCapital highlighted the firm's overall derivatives work, including innovation in structuring, and helping clients address regulatory developments.

Ed Parker, the global head of the Derivatives and Structured Products practice at Mayer Brown, said, "It's an honor for our firm to receive GlobalCapital's overall Global Law Firm of Year award, and to have our work recognized."

Earlier this year, the firm was named "Americas Law Firm of the Year – Overall" at GlobalCapital's Americas Derivatives Awards in 2019, following its win 2018. The publication also recognized the firm as "European Law Firm of the Year — Transactional" in 2018 and 2017.

GlobalCapital is a leading news, opinion and data service for people and institutions using and working in the international capital markets. Over the last three decades, it has built a reputation of providing clearly-voiced, lively coverage of key markets based on the comments of those who work in them, together with a wealth of transaction data and archive material.

