Mayer Brown Named US Law Firm of the Year - Transactions by GlobalCapital at 2020 Americas Derivatives Awards

NEW YORK, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayer Brown announced today that it was named "US Law Firm of the Year – Transactions" at GlobalCapital's 2020 Americas Derivatives Awards.

GlobalCapital highlighted the firm's work in creating innovative derivatives solutions on behalf of clients as well as the firm's expertise in structuring transactions.

Ed Parker, the global head of the Derivatives and Structured Products practice at Mayer Brown, said, "We're honored to receive this award and thank GlobalCapital for its consideration."

The firm has previously been awarded GlobalCapital's Americas Law Firm of the Year award in 2018 and 2019.

