Mayes C. Rubeo: Costume Designing in Unreal Engine for Virtual Production and Creating Solutions For a COVID-19 Production Environment

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayes C. Rubeo, Academy Award Nominee Costume Designer on JoJo Rabbit and ready to jump back into Thor: Love and Thunder once again with Waititi. She has not sat idle with the shutdown due to COVID-19. In her downtown time, she is working with concept artist David Masson and virtual production/VFX producer Michael Pecchia to take costume design into its next phase and start seeing her designs in the virtual world using the unreal engine. We feel this tool will enhance costume design, and have never looked at as a replacement. Mayes feels it is the next level to be anywhere in the world (Italy) and put a headset on and walk around her design with the director and see exactly how the materials will flow and work.

The idea that her team had was to come up with solutions for productions to be safe and efficient. They had dabbled in this a little with director Wes Ball on Mouseguard where Mayes, David and Michael met. Mayes has been calling this phase "where art meets technology". The team feels this phase will be an important part of helping create the blueprint for the film before the first frame is ever shot and push this asset all the way through the pipeline and pass it along to the VFX team.

Mayes and her team think that this is an inevitable tool for the future whilst still constructing costumes for reference. You will always need the tangible side of constructing the garments. Like when an artist uses traditional clay, you can feel it and touch it in your hands.

