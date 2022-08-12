Mayke R.'s new book "My Father Envies Me" is a heartbreaking tale of a domestic violence survivor.

HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Recent release "My Father Envies Me" from Page Publishing author Mayke R. is a stirring memoir of a man who suffered in the hands of his father throughout his life.

Mayke R., an awe-inspiring man, has completed his new book "My Father Envies Me": a gripping piece about the author's abusive father. He is now fifty-one years old but the evil deeds of his father continues to affect him morally and sentimentally. This is a detailed narrative of all the bad things that his father did to torment him.

My Father Envies Me (English and Spanish Version)

Mayke R. shares, "My dad envies me.

I've been an orphan since I was eight months old. Unfortunately, I was mistreated by a bad and envious father, and my whole life has been a torment with him.

I will describe, in this book, my father as the person who has done the most harm to me throughout my life, for I have never encountered another person like him.

Throughout my life, he has sabotaged my achievements, put me wrong with all the family and friends, and never wanted me to get ahead because he feels less than me. Of course, I have forgiven him for all the evil he has done to me, and I ask God to give him good things despite all the damage he has done to me and even though he has never asked me for an apology. I hope that no one will suffer what I have suffered and that there are no more other fathers like him."

Published by Page Publishing, Mayke R.'s an honest and courageous book that talks about the hell that the author had endured for his entire life.

This is a great descriptive tale that's worth the time invested.

Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase "My Father Envies Me" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing:

Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors' books, including distribution in the world's largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page's accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1876061/203062Frontcover.jpg

SOURCE Page Publishing