Mayo Clinic Diet Launches "The Diet Score" Interactive Wellness Tool

The Free Diet Score Will Help Americans Understand How Diet Impacts Health In Conjunction with the White House National Strategy of Reducing Diet Related Disease by 2030

ROCHESTER, Minn., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mayo Clinic Diet today launched "The Diet Score," a scientifically-based survey that gives consumers insights into their current dietary behaviors to help them improve their lifestyles. "The Diet Score" is the latest innovation from The New Mayo Clinic Diet. It allows consumers to compare their current diet and exercise patterns with those established by the Mayo Clinic's food group system.

The launch of the tool comes on the heels of the White House announcing earlier this week a new national strategy of reducing diet-related disease by 2030.

"The Diet Score provides participants a baseline to determine where they fall on our science-based healthy diet scale," states Donald D. Hensrud, MD, Medical Editor of The Mayo Clinic Diet. "There is no right or wrong score; rather, the goal is to provide an interactive tool that identifies several easy-to-adopt dietary and lifestyle modifications that will aid them in improving that score, no matter what it is."

The Diet Score tool is free and easy for anyone to use. The survey takes about three to five minutes to complete and asks participants a series of simple questions about the foods they eat each day. It then compares that individual's daily food intake with a plan based on the food group model established by the Mayo Clinic Diet and calculates the participants' scores from 1 to 100. Participants receive suggestions about how they might improve their overall score with simple diet changes.

"Many people worry because they feel their score is lower than expected," observed Dr. Hensrud. "The good news is that the Diet Tool includes easy-to-make modifications, and the Mayo Clinic Diet itself can help them improve their scores in as little as two weeks."

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is the official dietary program developed by the Mayo Clinic. It reflects the latest advances in dietary research and provides new tools to make following its simple steps even more effortless. Members can choose from flexible meal plans that include Vegetarian, Mediterranean, High Protein, and a new Healthy Keto program. The program, built on an all-new digital platform from Digital Wellness, has tools and trackers to help members lose 3x more weight. The program also includes a Habit Optimizer and a private Facebook group where members can connect and support each other. It can also be used with other resources such as Mayo Clinic Press' Cook Smart Eat Well cookbook.

The diet is based on the #1 New York Times best-selling book series and online program that consistently ranks as a U.S. News & World Report 'Best Diet.'

To take the free Mayo Clinic 'Diet Score' Quiz visit: https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/diet-score/

To learn more about the New Mayo Clinic Diet, and to sign up for the program, visit: https://diet.mayoclinic.org/us/

About The New Mayo Clinic Diet

The New Mayo Clinic Diet is the only weight loss program that features a comprehensive, whole-health menu program developed and approved by Mayo Clinic. It features flexible meal plans that fit into any lifestyle as well as easy-to-prepare recipes. The New Mayo Clinic Diet has been designed to help participants make lasting, meaningful changes to their behavior so they can lead a healthier life.

About Digital Wellness

For over 15 years, the accredited professional healthcare experts at Digital Wellness have delivered exceptional outcomes to both consumers and enterprise, establishing Digital Wellness as one of the most published, respected and empowering health platforms in the world.

Founded by Scott Penn, and reinforced by partnerships with the Mayo Clinic and other quality institutions, Digital Wellness has a strong history of investing in health and wellness research and innovations.

In addition to powering the New Mayo Clinic Diet, Digital Wellness works with pharmaceutical companies, corporations, and the government to provide chronic disease management programs.

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to innovation in clinical practice, education and research, and providing compassion, expertise and answers to everyone who needs healing. Visit the Mayo Clinic News Network for additional Mayo Clinic news.

