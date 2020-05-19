Mayor Steinberg, Vice-Mayor Harris, Inside Sacramento, and SAFE Credit Union launch joint campaign to support Greater Sacramento businesses

SHOP 100% local

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Vice-Mayor Jeff Harris were named co-chairs of the initiative with Inside Sacramento Publisher Cecily Hastings, who launched the effort in March. SAFE Credit Union was announced as the first business partner supporting the campaign with funds and marketing assistance.

"Our small businesses create the character of our communities and form a large part of our economic base," said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg. "Many of them are now struggling or are even faced with closure. We need to support them now to make sure they are still here when this is over."

Vice-Mayor Jeff Harris, the first elected official to sign on to the campaign, said, "In these difficult times, it is imperative that we support our local small businesses in every way possible. Our small businesses are the major employers in our region, and we need to focus on employment during reopening to jump start our economy. Let's keep our dollars local!"

Inside Sacramento Publisher Cecily Hastings launched the initiative after shelter-in-place orders led to the immediate closure of thousands of businesses in the Greater Sacramento region. It started as a grass-roots movement that invited businesses to post the signs, as well as pose with the pledge signs and post the images to social media.

"As the publisher of Inside Sacramento, I know firsthand how important regional businesses are to the health and vitality of our community," Cecily Hastings says. "They are the engine that drives employment and growth. The pandemic has posed real existential challenges to our local businesses. I launched the Take 100% Local Pledge in mid-March when I saw the urgent need."

The initiative encourages people to shop at all businesses located in the Sacramento region, not just those locally owned. As she sought to expand the program, she reached out to the Mayor's Office, Councilmember Harris, and SAFE Credit Union for additional support.

"We see this as an important opportunity to help businesses in the community," said SAFE Credit Union President and CEO Dave Roughton. "SAFE joins others in our industry in showing strong leadership in helping our communities weather the impact of COVID-19," continued Roughton. "As one of the few credit unions in the Greater Sacramento region that also offers business banking services and commercial lending, we stand in support of our business members. SAFE Credit Union supports the Shop 100% Local Pledge and we encourage other businesses to join us. Right now, we can make a difference – but we have to work together. Things may have felt a little out of control. But we – together – can take back the future of our region by taking the pledge," Roughton said.

In a further show of support for those shopping local, during May and June, SAFE Credit Union announced it is providing 5% cash back to SAFE Cash Rewards Visa® cardholders for all purchases made at grocery stores and restaurants as well as food delivery services such as Postmates, Uber Eats, Doordash, Instacart and GrubHub. Details are available at www.safecu.org/we-reward-you.

The political acumen and connections of Sacramento elected officials Steinberg and Harris, combined with partnership from SAFE Credit Union, allow the "Take the 100% Local Pledge" to expand into a more robust program. Businesses and organizations such as chambers of commerce and business districts are invited to participate at one of various levels, from obtaining single signs to buying several hundred to distribute to businesses.

To promote local businesses, individual signs will be available for pickup at certain area businesses, starting with Sacramento Natural Foods Co-Op, 2820 R St. Businesses can also learn how to participate by visiting insidesacramento.com/100-local-pledge, emailing Cecily Hastings at [email protected] or by calling 916-203-8528.

More information about the program is available at insidesacramento.com/100-local-pledge

The levels (which only cover signage printing costs – at a local printer) are:

Partner: $3,000

200 two-sided color yard signs with corporate logo.

Listing in Inside Sacramento print advertising, website, and e-newsletters.

Corporate Supporter: $1,500

100 two-sided color yard signs with corporate logo.

Listing in Inside Sacramento print advertising and website.

Large District Supporter: $750

50 two-sided color yard signs.

Listing in Inside Sacramento print advertising and website.

Small District Supporter: $500

25 two-sided color yard signs.

Listing in Inside Sacramento print advertising and website.

Individual Supporter

Purchase a sign for $20 cash/check of $25 credit/debit cards at select retail locations. Businesses can purchase as well as loyal customers who want to provide one to their favorite business

About Inside Sacramento

Inside Sacramento publishes more than 83,000 direct-mail newspapers each month delivering 100% local news the following neighborhoods: EAST SACRAMENTO, McKINLEY PARK, RIVER PARK, ELMHURST, TAHOE PARK, COMMONS, ARDEN, SIERRA OAKS, WILHAGGIN, DEL PASO MANOR, CARMICHAEL, LAND PARK, CURTIS PARK, HOLLYWOOD PARK, SOUTH LAND PARK, MIDTOWN AND DOWNTOWN GRID, OAK PARK, POCKET, GREENHAVEN, SOUTH POCKET, LITTLE POCKET, RIVERLAKE, DELTA SHORES.

About SAFE

SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940. Over the years the credit union has kept the focus on what really matters, putting members first, a formula that has seen SAFE grow into a leading financial institution in Northern California with more than $3 billion in assets and about 236,000 members. SAFE crafts every cutting-edge product and sterling service with members' needs foremost in mind. In addition to banking services conveniently available through online, chat, mobile, or phone options, SAFE offers in-person care for members and small businesses at service centers across the Greater Sacramento region and a mortgage lending office serving Contra Costa and Alameda counties. SAFE is a not-for-profit, state-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses and individuals living or working in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sutter, Butte, Nevada, Solano, San Joaquin, Contra Costa, Yuba, Amador, and Alameda counties. Insured by NCUA. www.safecu.org

