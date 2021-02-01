Mayor Todd Gloria Proclaims February 1 "Travel Nurse Day" in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the digitally driven healthcare staffing company with the most clinicians fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, is proud to announce that February 1, 2021 is "Travel Nurse Day" in the City of San Diego. Todd Gloria, the city's 37th mayor, issued the proclamation recognizing Aya Healthcare and its 19,000 dedicated travel nurses and allied health professionals working courageously on the frontlines in the hardest-hit communities throughout San Diego and across the country.

"Travel nurses have been integral in the fight against COVID-19," said VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare, Amber Zeeb. "We want to thank the mayor for honoring their tireless and live-saving efforts with this proclamation. We're experiencing an unprecedented demand for travel nurses and our corporate employees are working around the clock to ensure our hospitals are fully staffed."

Travel nursing was developed in response to the nursing shortage and supplies temporary staffing support to hospitals and other healthcare facilities in need. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, travel nurses have gone from one hotspot to another, relieving exhausted healthcare workers and providing quality patient care.



"The vaccine brings us hope, but our battle with COVID-19 is far from over," said San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria. "This global pandemic has taken far too many lives here in San Diego and around the world. Travel nurses are the true healthcare heroes of this pandemic and we want to thank Aya Healthcare for ensuring San Diego hospitals and hospitals all over the nation have the nurses they need to help save lives."

Aya Healthcare is headquartered in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., and Marshall, Mich. To view the proclamation, visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/blog/.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the nation's largest travel nurse and allied staffing agency, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace for workforce management streamlines the entire contingent labor staffing process and creates a more valuable experience for healthcare facilities, clinicians and partner agencies. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Park

Director of Public Relations

Aya Healthcare

[email protected]

408.821.9255

SOURCE Aya Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.ayahealthcare.com

