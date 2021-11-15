Maytag Brand Introduces New Chest Freezer that is Garage Ready in Freezer Mode

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maytag brand introduces the new Maytag® Chest Freezer to provide consumers with a dependable food storage experience even in varying conditions. Specifically built for the garage, the new Maytag® Chest Freezer with Garage Ready in Freezer Mode has been tested to withstand temperatures between 0°F and 110°F while maintaining an optimal internal temperature when in freezer mode. With its Power Loss Assist feature, the chest freezer can also keep food frozen for over 35 hours after a power outage giving consumers one less reason to worry.



"Consumers shouldn't have to worry about uncontrollable outside factors such as extreme weather or power outages," said Lauren Bigger, Senior Brand Manager for Maytag. "Designed tough to withstand hot and cold conditions and to hold the cold in a power outage, our new chest freezer provides a great solution for those looking for additional food storage they can truly rely on."

The new Maytag® Chest Freezer with Garage Ready in Freezer Mode keeps food cold without worry. The new Maytag® Chest Freezer with Garage Ready in Freezer Mode can convert from a freezer to a fridge depending on consumer needs.

With its freezer-to-fridge convertibility, the new chest freezer can convert depending on storage needs, offering consumers flexibility to stock up on what they need, when they need it. It is built to last with durability infused into the parts and pieces consumers use most. Additionally, the compressor, the heart of the freezer, is covered under Maytag brand's 10-year limited parts warranty[1].



Other features of the new Maytag® Chest Freezer with Garage Ready in Freezer Mode 16 cu. ft. (MZC5216L) include:

Heavy-duty sliding baskets: Made with metal and covered with a rust-resistant grey coating, they're built to be pushed around and hold hefty food items.

Deep basket: Accommodates bulky food storage, allowing consumers to stock up on what they need without worrying about lack of space.

Thick insulation: Helps lock in optimal temperatures, whether it's a deep freeze in freezer mode or a crisp cool in refrigerator mode.

Counterbalance lid: Hands-free lid stays open on its own without any help from consumers.

Triple sealed gasket: Trust the triple sealed gasket to create a secure seal that keeps cold air in and warm, moist air out.

To learn more about garage ready freezers or to shop the new model, visit maytag.com .

About Maytag Brand

For more than a century, Maytag® appliances have been synonymous with dependability and durability. For over 100 years- Maytag has an enduring tradition of quality production and powerful performance. Durable, commercial-grade components are found in many Maytag® appliances – including Maytag® front-load and top-load washers and dryers. Maytag also offers a full range of kitchen appliances - Maytag® dishwashers with the PowerBlast® cycle, Maytag® refrigerators with the Powercold® option, as well as Maytag® ranges, cooktops and ovens with Power™ burner and Power™ element options. In January 2014, Maytag introduced America to the Maytag Man – a dependable machine and the human embodiment of the durability, reliability and power inside all Maytag® appliances. In addition to creating durable appliances, Maytag also is a dependable partner to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in their effort to support communities across America and help young people achieve great futures. For more information about Maytag, please visit Maytag.com, or find us on Twitter at @TheMaytagMan, Instagram at instagram.com/Maytag, Facebook at Facebook.com/Maytag or Pinterest at pinterest.com/Maytag.

