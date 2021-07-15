Mayweather Boxing + Fitness Announces Hollywood Studio Opening With Boxing Legend Floyd Mayweather to Host

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayweather Boxing + Fitness – a group fitness and boxing experience created by legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather – announced today the Grand Opening of its Hollywood Studio, hosted by Mayweather himself. Grand Opening activities include a red-carpet event and the opportunity to train with Mayweather in their signature fitness and boxing classes held throughout the day. The Studio will open on July 24, 2021 at 1724 N Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90028.

"We launched the Mayweather Boxing + Fitness brand in Los Angeles and have experienced great success not only in the Southern California market, but nationwide, since," said Mayweather. "The Hollywood opening is a mark of our growth in some of the largest markets in the U.S. and internationally. Throughout 2020 and this year, we put in the work to position our brand in a place of success as the world opens up and our members get back to the gyms. We have a record number of openings this year, and I am honored to be present to launch the opening in Hollywood. This will be a marquee location for the brand."

The Hollywood Studio will open in addition to the brand's other five Southern California locations. Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has also made significant strides in the Southeast, Midwest and Internationally, most recently announcing their first International Studio openings in St. Petersburg and Moscow, Russia later this year.

Boris Kisko, the Hollywood Studio Franchisee, is also the co-CEO of the group that has taken Mayweather Boxing + Fitness to Russia. Kisko brings a background in business and brand development and will play a critical role in Mayweather Boxing + Fitness' Russia buildout.

"Mayweather Boxing + Fitness has powerful brand recognition in Southern California and globally. Our Hollywood Studio serves as the next step in growing this market, and is a larger steppingstone for our international expansion," said Kisko.

Prior to opening, the Hollywood Studio has signed over 600 members and invites all members to join regularly scheduled fitness classes on opening day with Floyd Mayweather as the host. Members are also invited to join the red-carpet event and giveaways activities on opening day.

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is scheduled to open a substantial number of new Studios this year, with multiple locations currently being built in California, Texas, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, Maryland, Virginia, Michigan, among others. COVID-19 has created unique opportunities for the fast-growing brand and Mayweather franchisees are taking advantage. To learn more about Mayweather Boxing + Fitness, visit https://www.mayweather.fit/franchise/ or follow them on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

ABOUT MAYWEATHER BOXING + FITNESS:

Mayweather Boxing + Fitness is a best-in-class group fitness experience that combines immersive training with revolutionary technology. Having spent 21 years at the top of the sport of boxing and developing his proprietary – and previously unshared – workout programs and routines, Floyd Mayweather has partnered with an industry-leading team to deliver the gold standard in franchising.

