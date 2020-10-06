Mazars Strengthens Partnership with Microsoft Through Addition of John Accardi As Systems Integration Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced that John Accardi has joined the Consulting Group as Principal and Practice Leader of Systems Integration, focusing on building upon Mazars' partnership with Microsoft by driving digital innovation and unlocking critical value for clients leveraging the Microsoft ecosystem. With a long and successful track record of leadership, John is a valuable addition to the firm's strategic vision. John possesses over 30 years of experience advising organizations who seek to transform their operations and IT environments to recognize client/consumer patterns, identify opportunities for increased efficiencies, capitalize on market trends, and build high-performance teams that deliver results. He has an extensive background with Oracle, Siebel, and Microsoft platforms.

Mazars USA National Consulting Leader, Robert Kastenschmidt, commented "Mazars is confident John is the right person to grow the Microsoft partnership. He is a seasoned leader with significant experience delivering value-driven technology strategies and solutions for clients. His experience crafting tailored strategies will be an important resource giving clients a marketplace advantage."

Mazars' Systems Integration Practice focuses on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform solutions in the areas of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Workforce Management (WFM), and Application Development and Integration. John will lead the Systems Integration team and provide solutions and services in conjunction with the Microsoft relationship.

John commented, "I'm very excited to be joining Mazars to continue to define, build and execute a successful growth strategy centered around the strengths of the Microsoft Business Application Platform. Microsoft's suite of solutions perfectly aligns with Mazars' strengths in the consulting arena and provides value to the firm's customers and prospects. This is an exciting time for Mazars and Microsoft, and I'm thrilled to be on this journey with both organizations.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

For more media inquiries, contact:

Mazars USA LLP | Beth More, 732-205-2012 | [email protected]

Makovsky | Anne Hart | [email protected]

SOURCE Mazars USA LLP