Mazars USA Announces 2019 Giving Theme - Children's Health and Wellness

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, today announced their 2019 Giving Theme: Children's Health and Wellness. Launched in 2018, Mazars USA annually donates $100,000 to organizations dedicated to each year's cause.

Mazars USA Chairman & CEO Victor Wahba said, "At Mazars, we believe that businesses thrive best by being a positive force in and giving back to their communities. I'm proud of how our giving efforts grew the past few years in our local neighborhoods, and are privileged that this year, we're able to support so many amazing organizations that address Children's Health and Wellness issues."

Some of the charities and organizations that are receiving financial donations along with our volunteer support in 2019 with #Mazars4Kids include:

Make-A-Wish

Children's Specialized Hospital

KenCrest

Shriners Hospital Sacramento

Family and Children's Association Inc.

Mustard Seed School

The Joyful Child Foundation

Mental Health Association of Frederick Count

Last year's theme, Fighting Hunger, saw the firm amplify its annual food collection drives and its team members volunteered to fight hunger in their local communities. Many of the organizations supported throughout the year already had longstanding relationships with the firm through prior volunteer and donation efforts.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000 professionals in 89 countries.

At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com .

