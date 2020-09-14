Mazars USA Announces Several Key Leadership Changes

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, announced leadership changes in a number of key positions as part of the firm's ongoing expansion and business strategy. Jason Pourakis was named leader of the firm's Accounting and Advisory Service Line. Additionally, Jonah Gruda is succeeding Lisa Osofsky as Private Client Services (PCS) Practice Leader, and Carlos Martins is succeeding Shahab Moreh as the Real Estate Practice Leader.

Mazars USA Chairman and CEO, Victor Wahba, commented, "We are committed to providing leadership that achieves our people, business and growth goals. Jason, Jonah and Carlos have expansive knowledge and experience in their respective areas and are well positioned to lead these teams and practices." Victor continued, "I'm looking forward to working with this excellent team of leaders as they continue to grow these practices, adapt to the needs of the market and provide top quality service to our clients."

The firm's Accounting and Advisory Service Line works with thousands of privately-owned businesses, from start-ups and high-growth companies, to mature multinationals and medium-sized and family businesses, giving them confidence in their organizations and helping them achieve their ambitions.

Mazars' Private Client Services team offers a combination of sophisticated tax planning, consulting and compliance services, along with financial planning to high-net worth individuals, closely held business owners and their families, all with a high level of personal attention.

The firm's Real Estate Service offers sophisticated solutions and advice to real estate investors, owners, managers and developers. The team, with over 90 years of experience, has insight into the real estate markets, guiding clients to long-term success and maximum profitability.

Lisa and Shahab will continue to focus on their leadership roles and responsibilities at Mazars, including both serving on the firm's Executive Board.

Jason has 20 years of experience advising a wide range of businesses, from family-held companies to multinational corporations, mainly in the manufacturing and distribution space. Jason heads a team that supports clients through every stage of their development and ensures that owners are armed with the most appropriate advice to help them grow and increase shareholder value, whether they are just getting started, handling changes brought about by rapid growth or succession, restructuring or working towards a listing.

Jonah has 18 years of experience as a trusted advisor to a diverse group of high-net worth individuals, including executives, investment bankers, hedge fund managers, private equity fund managers, entrepreneurs and multi-generational families. Jonah advises on complex tax matters and specializes in income taxation, executive compensation and stock option planning, estate and gift planning and wealth preservation. Jonah has been quoted by The New York Times, Crain's, CNBC and Long Island Business News. He is regularly asked to speak on various complex tax issues on regional and national panels.

Carlos has over 15 years of experience providing audit, advisory, and accounting services to domestic and international companies in the real estate sector. He has a deep background with real estate investment companies and in fair value measurement of real estate across all property types. His expertise also includes validating the financial track record of real estate operators and developers, as well as advising on provisions of partnership operating agreements, to provide assurance on applicability of profit allocations and cash flow distributions.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic US geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries.

At the local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

