Mazars USA Names New M&D Practice and New Jersey Office Leads, Has Consulting Practice Head Tapped as Mazars Group Global Practice Leader

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax and consulting firm, today announced that Partner Paula Ferreira will succeed Michael Coletti as the New Jersey Office Managing Partner ("OMP") and Michael Coletti will succeed Kathryn Byrne as the Manufacturing & Distribution ("M&D") Practice Leader, both changes effective September 1, 2019.

Mazars USA Chairman & CEO Victor Wahba said, "We are committed to providing leadership that achieves our People, Business and Growth goals. Paula's knowledge of the New Jersey office and market, as well as her people skills, make her well positioned to lead as the OMP as we continue to expand our presence in the state. And Michael is well positioned to lead the M&D group, providing added value to clients in an era of economic volatility, while driving growth for our firm."

Mazars USA also announced that Partner and National Consulting and Advisory Practice Leader Robert Kastenschmidt was named Mazars Global Consulting Leader as of July 1, 2019. Robert will serve as a member of both the Global Sectors and Services Team, as well as the Global Leadership Team. Rob's new roles further enhances the US firm's representation in Mazars Group's international leadership bodies.

"As a firm, we consider Consulting a critical growth area," commented Rob. "Leading the expansion of this practice and being able to contribute to the success of both Mazars USA and Mazars Group is a real honor. Client complexity, needs and engagement size continue to increase, creating tremendous synergies between these two leadership roles. I'm excited to be adding value for such a wide range of clients and working with so many exceptional professionals around the world."

Paula's more than 20 years of experience encompass tax planning and business consulting services, augmented by her solid background in individual, corporate, partnership, and LLC tax issues. In addition to her new role as the New Jersey office leader, Paula will continue to serve as the New Jersey Entrepreneurial Business Services leader continuing to serve clients in a range of sectors.

Robert has over 20 years of experience providing accounting and management consulting services to clients in a range of industries, both in the US and internationally. He has successfully devised and implemented transformational business strategies while minimizing operational expenses, improving enterprise processes, and building top-tier teams across a variety of professional disciplines. Robert empowers clients with insights that improve cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, data analytics, internal audit, and system-based controls.

Michael has approximately 20 years of experience providing advisory, audit, accounting, and tax services, and specializes in delivering such services to domestic and international companies in industrials, food and beverage, and consumer products in the M&D segment He has extensive experience in advising clients on exit strategies, succession planning, and restructuring. Michael also has experience relating to contractual arrangements, gross profit improvement analysis, costing and valuation of inventory, as well as debt and equity transactions.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 23,000 professionals in 89 countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

