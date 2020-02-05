Mazars USA Names Partner Brian Clouse as National Audit Service Line Leader

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazars USA LLP, a leading accounting, tax, and consulting firm, has appointed Executive Board member and Insurance Practice Leader, Brian Clouse to the new role of National Audit Service Line Leader, unifying the firm's attest practice across all regions in the US.

The firm has expanded its audit and attest services in response to demand, particularly from a growing number of international companies seeking to do business in the United States. The European Union (EU) Audit Reform Legislation and other regulatory changes globally and domestically have provided a unique opportunity for Mazars USA to expand its market share from businesses seeking this type of service.

Mazars USA Chairman and CEO Victor Wahba commented, "The changes occurring in our industry have shown the importance of being forward-thinking and innovative, especially in our approach to provide audit and attest services. We are mindful that technology is altering the landscape of the audit profession and enabling innovation to drive an even faster pace of change. To capture the opportunities, we are proactively building a dynamic national and global platform to service our clients across our key sectors including Manufacturing & Distribution, Financial Services, Real Estate and Healthcare industry's. Brian has a change management mindset and is well positioned to lead the growth of our National Audit Service Line."

Brian noted, "As the firm continues to expand on its national expansion strategy, it made sense to unify the audit practice under a more central leadership to ensure we continuously adapt to needs of the market, and we continue providing top-quality service for our clients. I'm excited to help build a singular audit practice that works cohesively to serve clients effectively, efficiently and support the expansion of our firm."

Brian is a member of the Mazars USA Executive Board, and leads the firm's Insurance Practice, delivering audit, financial, management and consulting services to insurance and reinsurance companies, captives, and risk-retention groups. Brian's more than 23 years of experience comprise leadership roles, financial statement audits, financial and operational restructuring, forensic accounting investigations and litigation support. Brian has a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, in Accounting from King's College in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania.

About Mazars USA

Mazars USA LLP is a high-performing accounting, tax and consulting firm with significant national presence in strategic U.S. geographies. Since 1921, our dedicated professionals have leveraged technical industry expertise to develop customized solutions for clients, create value, and Optimize their performance. We offer a broad array of industry specialists providing services to growth-oriented enterprises and individuals. As the independent US member firm of Mazars Group, we deliver seamless access to the expertise of 24,000 professionals in 90+ countries. At local and global levels, we are proud of our value-added services, building lasting relationships with our clients and communities. For more information, visit us at www.mazarsusa.com.

