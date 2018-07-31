IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ will be available nationwide beginning in September for the 2018 Mazda6 midsize sedan as a dealer-installed upgrade for Touring trim level and above at no extra cost.

Starting in November, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ will arrive in the 2018 Mazda6 as original equipment on the Touring trim level and above. This highly anticipated update for 2018 Mazda6 Touring owners and above will enable drivers and passengers to access phone applications through the MAZDA CONNECT™ infotainment system.

Mazda Announces Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ Availability for 2018 Mazda6

Owners of 2018 Mazda6 Touring, Grand Touring, Grand Touring Reserve and Signature models should reach out and schedule an appointment with their local Mazda dealerships starting in September to have the upgrade service performed at no extra cost. The hardware and software updates take approximately two service hours to perform.

In addition to installing Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™, those Mazda6 models upgraded will also receive a more powerful, faster-charging 2.1-amp USB port in addition to the latest software version of MAZDA CONNECT™.

Making the MAZDA CONNECT™ integration unique is the use of Mazda's Commander knob and buttons that ease the ability to switch between different user interfaces and manage the different capabilities. The integration adheres to Mazda's Heads-Up Cockpit philosophy and was designed to help lessen cognitive distraction and even allow users to perform native functions and smartphone-based functions such as listening to terrestrial radio while simultaneously using a compatible phone-based navigation app.

The 2018 Mazda6 is the first Mazda vehicle in North America to offer Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ compatibility via dealership installation.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

Apple CarPlay™ is a registered trademark of Apple Inc.

Android Auto™ is a registered trademark of Google.

Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto™ dealer-installed infotainment updates come at no extra cost exclusively for 2018 Mazda6 models that are equipped with the Touring trim level or higher.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

