Mazda Appoints Masahiro Moro to Chairman and CEO of Mazda North American Operations; Welcomes Jeffrey Guyton as President

IRVINE, Calif., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today announced several enhancements to its leadership team. Effective April 1, Masahiro Moro, current President and CEO of MNAO, will be appointed to Chairman and CEO of MNAO. In Moro's expanded role, he will oversee MNAO, Mazda Canada Inc. and Mazda Motor de Mexico.

"As Mazda moves forward with its next generation product, the company has made global leadership changes to further its path toward premium," said Akira Marumoto, President and CEO of Mazda Motor Corporation, based in Hiroshima, Japan. "Mazda is a global business and both North America and Europe are vital to its continued growth. Masahiro has been a tremendous leader in the U.S., and we are pleased to expand his role."

Jeffrey Guyton, currently President and CEO of Mazda Motor Europe (MME), will be appointed to President of MNAO, reporting to Moro. In this role he will oversee all aspects of the company's operations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico, including sales, marketing, parts and service, logistics, R&D, customer support and regional operations.

"The North American markets are crucial to Mazda's success globally, and we have made significant investments here, particularly in a new joint venture production facility in Alabama," Moro said. "Jeff will be instrumental in delivering significant business growth here in the U.S. During his 16 years at MME, Jeff successfully elevated both brand value and profit in Europe, and I know he will be a strong leader for MNAO as we continue on our journey to premium."

Also effective April 1, Masashi Otsuka, will be promoted to the new position of Senior Vice President of the Alabama business unit, reporting to Guyton. Otsuka will lead the new operations in Alabama where Mazda will manufacture its brand-new crossover SUV exclusive to the North American market by working with suppliers, handling logistics for the plant and managing quality assurance.

"The Alabama business unit is crucial for MNAO's success," Moro said. "I believe Masashi Otsuka's outstanding business acumen will lead us to a successful launch of the plant and the all-new crossover SUV."

Replacing Otsuka is Masaki Ueno, currently General Manager of the Vehicle Testing & Research Department at Mazda Motor Corporation in Hiroshima, Japan. As the new Vice President of Research & Development and Design, reporting to Guyton, Ueno will oversee management of the entire field of research and development, and design.

"Masaki Ueno is a phenomenal engineer who has spent time previously in the U.S.," Moro said. "He brings with him a wealth of valuable experience in safety technology."

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

