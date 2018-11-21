Mazda Named 2019 Best Car Brand By U.S. News & World Report

WASHINGTON, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, Mazda has been awarded the "Best Car Brand" by U.S. News & World Report. Mazda's line-up was praised for offering entertaining performance, intuitive infotainment systems, and upscale interiors.

"Mazda's car lineup continues to set the standard by which other brands should be judged," said Jamie Page Deaton, executive editor of U.S. News & World Report. "From the practical Mazda6 to the sporty MX-5, engaging driving dynamics and upscale interiors make any Mazda car a pleasure to own."

To determine the award winners, U.S. News & World Report averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest overall average score was named the winner in the category. The overall scores come directly from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which are based on a combination of the consensus of the automotive press, safety scores and reliability data.

Every car in Mazda's line-up has elegant KODO design and advanced safety technology to give the driver more confidence behind the wheel. Meticulously engineered and artfully crafted, Mazda's line-up of award-winning cars are a study in what happens when an automaker obsesses over the minute details, constantly seeking to refine the industry's standard of excellence. From body construction and engine technology, to the chassis and transmission, Mazda's innovative, lightweight SKYACTIV Technology provides more performance with more efficiency, deriving greater enjoyment from driving.

"We are grateful that U.S. News & World Report has recognized the innovative design and intuitive interior features of Mazda cars," said Masahiro Moro, CEO of Mazda North American Operations and senior managing executive officer of Mazda Motor Corporation. "Mazda's goal is to create premium vehicles incorporating cutting edge technology that enriches people's lives as well as society. This award affirms the hard work of the men and women at Mazda Motor Corporation."

The all-new Mazda3 will make its world premiere at the Los Angeles Auto Show, leading the next generation of Mazda products that will deliver new dimensions of driving pleasure. The Mazda3 will go on sale in early 2019.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

