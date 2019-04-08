Mazda North America Launches Second Installment of FEEL ALIVE® Brand Campaign
- Mazda signals new era through latest campaign, launching the all-new 2019 Mazda3 - the brand's next generation of product
- New FEEL ALIVE® campaign will debut during NCAA Championship game through 60-second launch film, "Dream Bigger"
- Mazda partners with multi-platinum recording pop artist Haley Reinhardt
Apr 08, 2019, 22:45 ET
IRVINE, Calif., April 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) solidifies its path to premium, debuting the next phase of its brand campaign, FEEL ALIVE®. Aiming to evoke feelings of wonder and inspiration, the new spot titled, "Dream Bigger," will officially launch the all-new 2019 Mazda3, the brand's next generation product. The spot will begin airing on April 8, 2019 during the NCAA Championship game.
"Dream Bigger" was conceived by Mazda North American Operations and Garage Team Mazda. The team took a refined and humanistic approach to the campaign, differentiating it from traditional auto commercials. Adding to the inspirational tone, musical artist Haley Reinhardt artfully covered 'Dreams' by The Cranberries, bringing the song to life in a new and modern way.
"The team and Haley truly helped us tap into the rich and deep emotional feelings that the driver experiences about their Mazda," said Dino Bernacchi, Chief Marketing Officer for Mazda North American Operations. "By literally transcending the conventional rubber to the road experience, the ad connects with our consumers' desire to push their limits—to go beyond the ordinary."
In 2018, Mazda launched its initial brand-focused campaign, FEEL ALIVE®, which was a major departure in a category of sameness best known for deal marketing. The FEEL ALIVE® campaign appeals to the Independent Achiever, a new target customer for Mazda that is more creative, ambitious and imaginative. The Independent Achiever is also a more discerning customer that shares two important values with the Mazda brand - high expectations and a constant drive for improvement.
"FEEL ALIVE® directed the brand on a new course with our newly defined Independent Achiever target," said Dino Bernacchi, Chief Marketing Officer for Mazda North American Operations. "While the campaign has resulted in achieving our goals of increasing brand opinion, interest and consideration, we knew that for our next generation product, we had to evolve our message to signify this new era for the brand."
"Dream Bigger" builds on the FEEL ALIVE® foundation by demonstrating how Mazda helps customers achieve their goals by being a source of inspiration and enrichment, and uplifting them to feel alive. The "Dream Bigger" initial launch film features the all-new Mazda3, a vehicle that will attract younger, more premium-minded buyers looking for a means to express their professional and personal aspirations.
"Dream Bigger": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrWyLIlNrGE&feature=youtu.be
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
