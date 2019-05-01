Mazda Reports April Sales Results
May 01, 2019, 10:05 ET
IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 19,702 vehicles, a decrease of 14.5 percent compared to April 2018. Year-to-date sales through April saw a decrease of 15.4 percent, with 90,535 vehicles sold. With 25 selling days in April, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 18 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
CPO sales totaled 5,195 vehicles in April, an increase of 27 percent compared to April 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales through April increased 20 percent, with 19,052 vehicles sold.
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported its best ever April with monthly sales of 4,295 vehicles, an increase of 2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales through April increased 18 percent, with 20,484 vehicles sold.
Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.
Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
April
|
April
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
April
|
April
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
4,351
|
4,725
|
(7.9)
|
%
|
(11.6)
|
%
|
19,566
|
24,380
|
(19.7)
|
%
|
(19.7)
|
%
|
Mazda6
|
2,340
|
2,909
|
(19.6)
|
%
|
(22.8)
|
%
|
9,261
|
10,441
|
(11.3)
|
%
|
(11.3)
|
%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
782
|
837
|
(6.6)
|
%
|
(10.3)
|
%
|
2,312
|
2,803
|
(17.5)
|
%
|
(17.5)
|
%
|
CX-3
|
1,019
|
1,135
|
(10.2)
|
%
|
(13.8)
|
%
|
4,272
|
5,472
|
(21.9)
|
%
|
(21.9)
|
%
|
CX-5
|
9,592
|
11,312
|
(15.2)
|
%
|
(18.6)
|
%
|
47,088
|
54,129
|
(13.0)
|
%
|
(13.0)
|
%
|
CX-9
|
1,618
|
2,138
|
(24.3)
|
%
|
(27.3)
|
%
|
8,036
|
9,826
|
(18.2)
|
%
|
(18.2)
|
%
|
CARS
|
7,473
|
8,471
|
(11.8)
|
%
|
(15.3)
|
%
|
31,139
|
37,624
|
(17.2)
|
%
|
(17.2)
|
%
|
TRUCKS
|
12,229
|
14,585
|
(16.2)
|
%
|
(19.5)
|
%
|
59,396
|
69,427
|
(14.4)
|
%
|
(14.4)
|
%
|
TOTAL
|
19,702
|
23,056
|
(14.5)
|
%
|
(18.0)
|
%
|
90,535
|
107,051
|
(15.4)
|
%
|
(15.4)
|
%
|
*Selling Days
|
25
|
24
|
101
|
101
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
Share this article