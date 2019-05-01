Mazda Reports April Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total April sales of 19,702 vehicles, a decrease of 14.5 percent compared to April 2018. Year-to-date sales through April saw a decrease of 15.4 percent, with 90,535 vehicles sold. With 25 selling days in April, compared to 24 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 18 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

CPO sales totaled 5,195 vehicles in April, an increase of 27 percent compared to April 2018. Year-to-date CPO sales through April increased 20 percent, with 19,052 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported its best ever April with monthly sales of 4,295 vehicles, an increase of 2 percent compared to April last year. Year-to-date sales through April increased 18 percent, with 20,484 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.

































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

































April April YOY % % MTD

April April YOY % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR































Mazda3 4,351 4,725 (7.9) % (11.6) %

19,566 24,380 (19.7) % (19.7) %

Mazda6 2,340 2,909 (19.6) % (22.8) %

9,261 10,441 (11.3) % (11.3) %

MX-5 Miata 782 837 (6.6) % (10.3) %

2,312 2,803 (17.5) % (17.5) %

CX-3 1,019 1,135 (10.2) % (13.8) %

4,272 5,472 (21.9) % (21.9) %

CX-5 9,592 11,312 (15.2) % (18.6) %

47,088 54,129 (13.0) % (13.0) %

CX-9 1,618 2,138 (24.3) % (27.3) %

8,036 9,826 (18.2) % (18.2) %





























































CARS 7,473 8,471 (11.8) % (15.3) %

31,139 37,624 (17.2) % (17.2) %

TRUCKS 12,229 14,585 (16.2) % (19.5) %

59,396 69,427 (14.4) % (14.4) %































TOTAL 19,702 23,056 (14.5) % (18.0) %

90,535 107,051 (15.4) % (15.4) %





























































*Selling Days 25 24









101 101









































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

http://www.mazdausa.com

