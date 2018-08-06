Mazda Reports August Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total August U.S. sales of 25,816 vehicles, representing a decrease of 0.1 percent versus August of last year. Year-to-date (YTD) sales through August are up 9.9 percent versus last year, with 213,865 vehicles sold. With 27 selling days in August 2018, versus 27 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 0.1 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

Key August sales notes:

Mazda MX-5 had a very strong month, finishing up August with an increase of 29.7 percent month-over-month, with 1,169 vehicles sold.

Sales of Mazda CX-9, Mazda's 3-row crossover SUV finished August with a 26.4 percent increase month-over-month with 2,276 vehicles sold and is up 18.3 percent Year-To-Date.

Mazda CX-5, Mazda's midsized crossover SUV continues with strong sales with 12,970 vehicles sold during the month of August, an increase of 11.5 percent month-over-month. Sales of the Mazda CX-5 are up 36.1 percent YTD.

Sales of Mazda's CX-line remain strong, with CX-3, CX-5 and CX-9 posting increased sales month-over-month in August. Collectively reaching 16,727 vehicles sold in the month of August. This number represents a increase of 12 percent month-over-month, and an increase of 29 percent YTD.

Mazda reported Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) sales of 5,201 vehicles in August, marking an increase of 37.7 percent month-over-month. CPO sales are up 20.2 percent YTD.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported August sales of 5,041 vehicles, up 10 percent versus August of last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

