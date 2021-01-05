Mazda Reports December and Full Year 2020 Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 31,308 vehicles, achieving best-ever December results and an increase of 18.2 percent compared to December 2019. Full year sales in 2020 totaled 279,076 vehicles sold, an increase of 0.2 percent compared to 2019. With 28 selling days in December, compared to 25 in 2019, the company posted an increase of 5.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis in December. With 309 selling days in 2020, compared to 307 in 2019, the company posted a decrease of 0.5 percent on a DSR basis for the year.

"Overall, our sales improved in 2020, which is remarkable when you consider the events of the year," MNAO President Jeff Guyton said. "This isn't the year anyone expected, and Mazda's approach to 2020 was informed by 100 years of operations and always finding innovative ways to brighten people's lives. Our dynamic product lineup, purposeful community programs, enhanced dealership experience, and new financial partner have led to our success."

Sales Highlights

Sales of Mazda's family of crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5, and CX-9, totaled 220,457 for the year, an increase of 11 percent compared to 2019. December sales of all crossovers increased 20.8 percent with 25,671 vehicles sold.

Sales of the CX-9 increased 2.9 percent in 2020 with 27,638 vehicles sold.

The CX-5 saw its best month ever in December, with sales increasing 14.1 percent with 17,954 vehicles sold.

CX-30 saw its best month in December with 4,408 vehicles sold. Sales of the CX-30 totaled 38,064 in 2020.

Sales of the MX-5 Miata increased 13.6 percent in 2020 with 8,807 vehicles sold. December sales totaled 694 vehicles, an increase of 58.1 percent.

Full year CPO sales totaled 66,193 vehicles, an increase of 8.4 percent compared to 2019. CPO sales totaled 5,945 vehicles in December, an increase of 23.9 percent compared to December 2019 .

Despite its challenges, 2020 was a memorable year for Mazda, as the brand focused on community efforts and achieved many milestones in the US. Major announcements included:

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 4,843 vehicles, a decrease of 18 percent compared to December 2019. Full year sales decreased 23.2 percent, with 46,117 vehicles sold.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Follow MNAO's social media channels through Twitter and Instagram at @MazdaUSA and Facebook at Facebook.com/MazdaUSA.































Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























December December YOY % % MTD

December December YOY % % MTD



2020 2019 Change DSR

2020 2019 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,256 3,175 2.6% (8.4)%

33,608 50,741 (33.8)% (34.2)%

Mazda6 1,687 1,630 3.5% (7.6)%

16,204 21,524 (24.7)% (25.2)%

MX-5 Miata 694 439 58.1% 41.1%

8,807 7,753 13.6% 12.9%

CX-3 437 1,409 (69.0)% (72.3)%

8,335 16,229 (48.6)% (49.0)%

CX-30 4,408 868





38,064 899





CX-5 17,954 15,734 14.1% 1.9%

146,420 154,545 (5.3)% (5.9)%

CX-9 2,872 3,236 (11.2)% (20.8)%

27,638 26,861 2.9% 2.2%













































CARS 5,637 5,244 7.5% (4.0)%

58,619 80,018 (26.7)% (27.2)%

TRUCKS 25,671 21,247 20.8% 7.9%

220,457 198,534 11.0% 10.3%























TOTAL 31,308 26,491 18.2% 5.5%

279,076 278,552 0.2% (0.5)%













































*Selling Days 28 25





309 307































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

Related Links

www.mazdausa.com

