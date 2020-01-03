Mazda Reports December Sales Results and Full-Year 2019 Sales
CX-5 Sees Best Year; Crossover Lineup Grows with Launch of CX-30
Jan 03, 2020, 10:05 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 26,491 vehicles, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to December 2018. With 25 selling days in December, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
For the year, sales totaled 278,552 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to 2018. There were 307 selling days in 2019, versus 307 in 2018, resulting in a calendar year DSR decrease of 7.2 percent.
Sales Highlights
- Sales of Mazda's crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9, increased 19.9 percent in December with 21,247 vehicles sold. In 2019, Mazda crossover sales reached 198,534 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to 2018.
- The CX-5 saw its best year with 154,545 vehicles sold, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to 2018. December sales reached 15,734 vehicles, an increase of 14.5 percent.
- December sales of the CX-9 increased 13.9 percent with 3,236 vehicles sold.
- December sales of the CX-3 increased 23.2 percent with 1,409 vehicles sold.
- Sales of the all-new CX-30, which launced in November, reached 868.
- CPO sales totaled 4,795 vehicles in December, an increase of 9.2 percent compared to December 2018.
- In 2019, CPO sales increased 15.8 percent, with 61,090 vehicles sold.
- Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 5,906 vehicles, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to last year. In 2019, sales reached 60,081 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to 2018.
2019 was an exciting year for Mazda, with many developments in North America. Major announcements included:
- The launch of the MX-5 Miata 30th Anniversary Edition in racing orange at the Chicago Auto Show.
- The construction milestones at the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant.
- The promotion of Masahiro Moro as Chairman and CEO of MNAO and the appointment of Jeffrey H. Guyton as president of MNAO.
- Mazda Team Joest achieving three back-to-back wins in the summer.
- The opening of the 100th upgraded dealership.
- The announcements of Mazda's partnerships with the National Football Foundation's William V. Campbell Trophy and National Geographic.
- The launch of the all-new CX-30.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
December
|
December
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
December
|
December
|
YOY %
|
% MTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
3,175
|
5,277
|
(39.8)%
|
(37.4)%
|
50,741
|
64,638
|
(21.5)%
|
(21.5)%
|
Mazda6
|
1,630
|
2,357
|
(30.8)%
|
(28.1)%
|
21,524
|
30,938
|
(30.4)%
|
(30.4)%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
439
|
511
|
(14.1)%
|
(10.7)%
|
7,753
|
8,971
|
(13.6)%
|
(13.6)%
|
CX-3
|
1,409
|
1,144
|
23.2%
|
28.1%
|
16,229
|
16,899
|
(4.0)%
|
(4.0)%
|
CX-30
|
868
|
0
|
899
|
0
|
CX-5
|
15,734
|
13,741
|
14.5%
|
19.1%
|
154,545
|
150,622
|
2.6%
|
2.6%
|
CX-9
|
3,236
|
2,840
|
13.9%
|
18.5%
|
26,861
|
28,257
|
(4.9)%
|
(4.9)%
|
CARS
|
5,244
|
8,145
|
(35.6)%
|
(33.0)%
|
80,018
|
104,547
|
(23.5)%
|
(23.5)%
|
TRUCKS
|
21,247
|
17,725
|
19.9%
|
24.7%
|
198,534
|
195,778
|
1.4%
|
1.4%
|
TOTAL
|
26,491
|
25,870
|
2.4%
|
6.5%
|
278,552
|
300,325
|
(7.2)%
|
(7.2)%
|
*Selling Days
|
25
|
26
|
307
|
307
