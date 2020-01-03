Mazda Reports December Sales Results and Full-Year 2019 Sales

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total December sales of 26,491 vehicles, an increase of 2.4 percent compared to December 2018. With 25 selling days in December, compared to 26 the year prior, the company posted an increase of 6.5 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

For the year, sales totaled 278,552 vehicles, a decrease of 7.2 percent compared to 2018. There were 307 selling days in 2019, versus 307 in 2018, resulting in a calendar year DSR decrease of 7.2 percent.

Sales Highlights

Sales of Mazda's crossovers, including the CX-3, CX-30, CX-5 and CX-9, increased 19.9 percent in December with 21,247 vehicles sold. In 2019, Mazda crossover sales reached 198,534 vehicles, an increase of 1.4 percent compared to 2018.

The CX-5 saw its best year with 154,545 vehicles sold, an increase of 2.6 percent compared to 2018. December sales reached 15,734 vehicles, an increase of 14.5 percent.

December sales of the CX-9 increased 13.9 percent with 3,236 vehicles sold.

December sales of the CX-3 increased 23.2 percent with 1,409 vehicles sold.

Sales of the all-new CX-30, which launced in November, reached 868.

CPO sales totaled 4,795 vehicles in December, an increase of 9.2 percent compared to December 2018 .

. In 2019, CPO sales increased 15.8 percent, with 61,090 vehicles sold.

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported December sales of 5,906 vehicles, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to last year. In 2019, sales reached 60,081 vehicles, an increase of 3.4 percent compared to 2018.

2019 was an exciting year for Mazda, with many developments in North America. Major announcements included:

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through approximately 620 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date

























December December YOY % % MTD

December December YOY % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

2019 2018 Change DSR























Mazda3 3,175 5,277 (39.8)% (37.4)%

50,741 64,638 (21.5)% (21.5)%

Mazda6 1,630 2,357 (30.8)% (28.1)%

21,524 30,938 (30.4)% (30.4)%

MX-5 Miata 439 511 (14.1)% (10.7)%

7,753 8,971 (13.6)% (13.6)%

CX-3 1,409 1,144 23.2% 28.1%

16,229 16,899 (4.0)% (4.0)%

CX-30 868 0





899 0





CX-5 15,734 13,741 14.5% 19.1%

154,545 150,622 2.6% 2.6%

CX-9 3,236 2,840 13.9% 18.5%

26,861 28,257 (4.9)% (4.9)%













































CARS 5,244 8,145 (35.6)% (33.0)%

80,018 104,547 (23.5)% (23.5)%

TRUCKS 21,247 17,725 19.9% 24.7%

198,534 195,778 1.4% 1.4%























TOTAL 26,491 25,870 2.4% 6.5%

278,552 300,325 (7.2)% (7.2)%













































*Selling Days 25 26





307 307





























