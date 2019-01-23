Mazda Reports January Sales Results
Feb 01, 2019, 10:05 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 20,045 vehicles, a decrease of 19.7 percent compared to January 2018. With 25 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 19.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.
KEY SALES NOTES:
- Sales of the Mazda6 totaled 1,619 in January, an increase of 4.3 percent compared to January 2018.
- CPO sales totaled 3,892 vehicles in January, an increase of 9.3 percent compared to January 2018
Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 5,120 vehicles, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to January last year.
|
Month-To-Date
|
Year-To-Date
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
% MTD
|
January
|
January
|
%
|
% YTD
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
2019
|
2018
|
Change
|
DSR
|
Mazda3
|
4,596
|
5,825
|
(21.1)%
|
(21.1)%
|
4,596
|
5,825
|
(21.1)%
|
(21.1)%
|
Mazda6
|
1,619
|
1,552
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|
1,619
|
1,552
|
4.3%
|
4.3%
|
MX-5 Miata
|
347
|
436
|
(20.4)%
|
(20.4)%
|
347
|
436
|
(20.4)%
|
(20.4)%
|
CX-3
|
971
|
1,350
|
(28.1)%
|
(28.1)%
|
971
|
1,350
|
(28.1)%
|
(28.1)%
|
CX-5
|
10,652
|
13,463
|
(20.9)%
|
(20.9)%
|
10,652
|
13,463
|
(20.9)%
|
(20.9)%
|
CX-9
|
1,860
|
2,336
|
(20.4)%
|
(20.4)%
|
1,860
|
2,336
|
(20.4)%
|
(20.4)%
|
Total Vehicles
|
CARS
|
6,562
|
7,813
|
(16.0)%
|
(16.0)%
|
6,562
|
7,813
|
(16.0)%
|
(16.0)%
|
TRUCKS
|
13,483
|
17,149
|
(21.4)%
|
(21.4)%
|
13,483
|
17,149
|
(21.4)%
|
(21.4)%
|
TOTAL
|
20,045
|
24,962
|
(19.7)%
|
(19.7)%
|
20,045
|
24,962
|
(19.7)%
|
(19.7)%
|
Selling Days
|
25
|
25
|
25
|
25
SOURCE Mazda North American Operations
