Mazda Reports January Sales Results

Mazda North American Operations

Feb 01, 2019, 10:05 ET

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 20,045 vehicles, a decrease of 19.7 percent compared to January 2018. With 25 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 19.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

KEY SALES NOTES:

  • Sales of the Mazda6 totaled 1,619 in January, an increase of 4.3 percent compared to January 2018.
  • CPO sales totaled 3,892 vehicles in January, an increase of 9.3 percent compared to January 2018

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 5,120 vehicles, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to January last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City. For more information on Mazda vehicles, including photography and B-roll, please visit the online Mazda media center at InsideMazda.MazdaUSA.com/Newsroom.

Month-To-Date

Year-To-Date











January

January

%

% MTD

January

January

%

% YTD

2019

2018

Change

DSR

2019

2018

Change

DSR











Mazda3

4,596

5,825

(21.1)%

(21.1)%

4,596

5,825

(21.1)%

(21.1)%

Mazda6

1,619

1,552

4.3%

4.3%

1,619

1,552

4.3%

4.3%

MX-5 Miata

347

436

(20.4)%

(20.4)%

347

436

(20.4)%

(20.4)%

CX-3

971

1,350

(28.1)%

(28.1)%

971

1,350

(28.1)%

(28.1)%

CX-5

10,652

13,463

(20.9)%

(20.9)%

10,652

13,463

(20.9)%

(20.9)%

CX-9

1,860

2,336

(20.4)%

(20.4)%

1,860

2,336

(20.4)%

(20.4)%











Total Vehicles



















CARS

6,562

7,813

(16.0)%

(16.0)%

6,562

7,813

(16.0)%

(16.0)%

TRUCKS

13,483

17,149

(21.4)%

(21.4)%

13,483

17,149

(21.4)%

(21.4)%











TOTAL

20,045

24,962

(19.7)%

(19.7)%

20,045

24,962

(19.7)%

(19.7)%






















Selling Days

25

25


25

25
























SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

