Mazda Reports January Sales Results

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) today reported total January sales of 20,045 vehicles, a decrease of 19.7 percent compared to January 2018. With 25 selling days in January, compared to 25 the year prior, the company posted a decrease of 19.7 percent on a Daily Selling Rate (DSR) basis.

KEY SALES NOTES:

Sales of the Mazda6 totaled 1,619 in January, an increase of 4.3 percent compared to January 2018 .

. CPO sales totaled 3,892 vehicles in January, an increase of 9.3 percent compared to January 2018

Mazda Motor de Mexico (MMdM) reported January sales of 5,120 vehicles, an increase of 8.3 percent compared to January last year.

Mazda North American Operations is headquartered in Irvine, California, and oversees the sales, marketing, parts and customer service support of Mazda vehicles in the United States and Mexico through nearly 700 dealers. Operations in Mexico are managed by Mazda Motor de Mexico in Mexico City.





Month-To-Date

























January January % % MTD



2019 2018 Change DSR

























Mazda3 4,596 5,825 (21.1)% (21.1)%



Mazda6 1,619 1,552 4.3% 4.3%



MX-5 Miata 347 436 (20.4)% (20.4)%



CX-3 971 1,350 (28.1)% (28.1)%



CX-5 10,652 13,463 (20.9)% (20.9)%



CX-9 1,860 2,336 (20.4)% (20.4)%

























Total Vehicles







































CARS 6,562 7,813 (16.0)% (16.0)%



TRUCKS 13,483 17,149 (21.4)% (21.4)%

























TOTAL 20,045 24,962 (19.7)% (19.7)%















































Selling Days 25 25

























































SOURCE Mazda North American Operations

